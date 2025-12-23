The round values the business at over INR 1,500 crore (nearly USD 180 million).

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bengaluru-based biopharma company PlasmaGen Biosciences has raised INR 150 crore (about USD 18 million) in a funding round led by ViNS Bioproducts, with participation from high net worth individuals, family offices, pharmaceutical entrepreneurs and existing investors.

The company said the round values the business at over INR 1,500 crore (nearly USD 180 million). PlasmaGen is backed by Eight Roads Ventures.

With this round, PlasmaGen has raised more than INR 600 crore (around USD 72 million) in total funding to date. Its investors include Fidelity's FIL Capital Investments, Eight Roads Ventures, F Prime Capital and other institutional backers.

The company said the fresh capital will be used to scale international operations, expand its product portfolio and strengthen manufacturing capacity and leadership capabilities.

Founded in 2010, PlasmaGen Biosciences focuses on the production and marketing of plasma derived therapies such as immunoglobulin, albumin and clotting factors. These medicines are used to treat immune deficiencies, liver diseases, bleeding disorders and certain infections. The company operates a plasma fractionation facility in Kolar, Karnataka, which began commercial operations in 2024.

PlasmaGen said its Kolar facility is one of only 5 plasma fractionation plants in India set up by a pure play private company. Plasma derived therapies are considered critical medicines in India, but supply remains constrained due to limited domestic fractionation capacity. This has historically made the country dependent on imports, keeping costs high and availability uneven across regions.

The company currently sells products such as albumin, intravenous immunoglobulin and rabies immunoglobulin to private hospitals and state governments across more than 70 cities in India. Its products are used in specialties including neurology, hematology and critical care, supported by a cold chain backed distribution network.

PlasmaGen said it has identified distribution partners in key international markets and is in the process of securing regulatory approvals to begin overseas sales. While global expansion is a key focus, India continues to remain an important market for the company as it expands its reach among hospitals and physicians.

Ahead of its next phase of growth, PlasmaGen has strengthened its senior leadership by appointing a new chief operating officer for manufacturing and a chief financial officer.

In India, PlasmaGen competes with companies such as Reliance Life Sciences, Intas Pharmaceuticals and Bharat Serums and Vaccines (now part of Mankind Pharma). Competition in this segment is largely driven by pricing, supply reliability and the ability to serve India's fragmented hospital market.