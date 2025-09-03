The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Stellaris Leads USD 6 Mn Series A Funding Round in PlatinumRx

PlatinumRx, a Bengaluru-based online pharmacy and tele-consultation platform, has secured USD 6 million in a Series A funding round led by Stellaris Venture Partners with participation from existing investor India Quotient.

The startup stated that the fresh capital will be used to expand its operations, open additional fulfillment centres, and strengthen its product and technology teams.

Founded in 2023 by Ashutosh Pandey and Piyush Kumar, PlatinumRx aims to make quality medicines more affordable by providing substitutes that match top-branded drugs in salt composition, strength, and effectiveness. The platform focuses on chronic medications, vitamins, and supplements while maintaining a four-layer quality check and offering flexible return policies.

The startup claims that it directly sources medicines from large pharmaceutical firms and claims patients save between 50 and 60 percent on their purchases. At present, PlatinumRx operates two fulfillment centres in Bengaluru and Delhi and has plans to add five more within the next twelve to eighteen months to support faster deliveries.

Since its launch, the firm reports serving over two lakh patients across more than 20,000 pin codes. It currently provides one-day delivery in metro cities and three to five-day delivery in non-metro locations.

It may compete directly or indirectly with other major players like Tata 1mg, PharmEasy, Netmeds, and Apollo.

LeafyBus Secures USD 4.1 Mn to Expand EV Fleet

Delhi-based intercity electric bus startup LeafyBus has raised USD 4.1 million in a pre-Series A round from Enetra EV, which is backed by Singapore's Impact Capital Asia Management.

As per the official release, the funding will be used to increase its electric bus fleet and widen service coverage.

LeafyBus was founded in 2023 by entrepreneurs Rohan Dewan and Animesh Sharma. At present, the firm operates buses on the Delhi–Dehradun and Delhi–Agra routes. With the new capital, it plans to add 100 buses over the next two years and introduce services on additional routes including Chandigarh and Jaipur.

The startup says it is the only long-distance bus operator in the country using a 360 kW fast-charging station. Its fleet is sourced from manufacturers such as JBM and Azad India Mobility. It also intends to partner with Tata and Eicher as operations expand. LeafyBus follows a hybrid ownership model in which 20 to 25 percent of its vehicles are owned while the remainder are leased.

The firm is targeting revenue of INR 75 to 80 crore in FY26. It competes with operators including NueGo, Fresh Bus, Zingbus, Yolobus, FlixBus and Redbus.

Last year, ixigo-backed Fresh Bus raised USD 10.5 million in Series A funding, while Zingbus secured USD 7 million from bp Ventures.