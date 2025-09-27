The newly raised funds will be used to scale operations, enter new markets, and further enhance the company's technology infrastructure to enable faster, more dependable service

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Healthtech logistics startup Plazza has secured USD 1.4 million in seed funding, with All In Capital leading the round. The investment marks a significant step in Plazza's mission to revolutionize quick medicine delivery across India.

The round also attracted support from several prominent investors, including Better Capital, Tracxn founder Abhishek Goyal, Bounce co-founder Vivekananda Hallekere, the Singhania family office, and promoters of JK Tyre.

Launched in November 2024 by Aman Priyadarshi, a former Zomato executive, Plazza has rapidly carved a niche for itself by offering round-the-clock medicine delivery with an emphasis on speed and reliability. The platform's integrated supply chain and logistics network ensures fast, trackable deliveries, with a variety of payment options designed to enhance user convenience.

With India's quick commerce ecosystem increasingly turning its attention to healthcare, Plazza is aiming to become the go-to platform for on-demand medicine delivery, mirroring the impact of players like Blinkit in the grocery segment.

The newly raised funds will be used to scale operations, enter new markets, and further enhance the company's technology infrastructure to enable faster, more dependable service. A portion of the capital will also support last-mile delivery improvements, a critical component in the high-stakes healthcare space where timely access can directly affect outcomes.