Plum Commits INR 200 Cr to Healthcare, Launches Health Checkups as Part of Expansion At the heart of this transformation is the launch of Plum Health Checkups, an at-home screening service designed to enable early detection of chronic illnesses.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Plum

Bengaluru-based employee health benefits platform Plum is making a significant shift from being an insurtech company to a healthcare-first platform. The company announced an investment of INR 200 crore (approx. USD 25 million) over the next five years to build comprehensive digital health services that go beyond traditional insurance.

At the heart of this transformation is the launch of Plum Health Checkups, an at-home screening service designed to enable early detection of chronic illnesses. The service integrates over 200 biomarkers, artificial intelligence-driven reports, and follow-up consultations with medical professionals. It aims to provide a more proactive and preventive approach to employee health.

"This is just the beginning of our investment period here in healthcare," said Saurabh Arora, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Plum. "We've been building this vertical for over a year and a half now, and last year, we grew 125 percent in healthcare alone with strong gross margins."

The service is supported by Plum's existing telehealth infrastructure, which facilitates around 100,000 consultations annually across 20 specialities. The company's diagnostic coverage spans 4,000 pin codes, and the new checkup includes advanced tools for detecting heart disease, cancer markers, kidney issues, and stress-related biomarkers.

"Today, chronic illnesses like diabetes, hypertension, and early-onset heart disease are showing up as early as age 35," Arora noted. "From our health camps, we found that 71 percent of participants carried undiagnosed chronic risks."

To lead the healthcare expansion, Plum has appointed Prayat Shah, former founder of Wellthy Therapeutics. Shah brings expertise in managing chronic conditions through digital platforms and care management programmes.

"We're investing across the stack—doctors, labs, software, and care protocols," Arora added. "We're setting up a board of medical experts and building the product and engineering muscle to deliver a world-class digital health experience."

The investment is being made entirely through Plum's internal funds, following the company's recent achievement of EBITDA profitability. It marks a clear departure from relying solely on insurance offerings, focusing instead on preventing medical crises.

"Insurance is about financial well-being during a crisis," said Arora. "With healthcare, we want to ensure you never get to that crisis in the first place."

According to Plum's internal data, only 20 percent of Indian employers currently offer annual health checkups, and participation among employees remains below 40 percent. Plum aims to change that by increasing both employer adoption and employee engagement in preventive care.

"The Indian workforce deserves better than fragmented, reactive healthcare," said Abhishek Poddar, Plum's Co-founder and CEO. "This commitment allows us to deliver integrated, preventive, and personalised care at scale."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
News and Trends

Plum Commits INR 200 Cr to Healthcare, Launches Health Checkups as Part of Expansion

At the heart of this transformation is the launch of Plum Health Checkups, an at-home screening service designed to enable early detection of chronic illnesses.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Avis Hospital Secures USD 2.5 Mn from NABVENTURES

The funds will be deployed to expand the hospital's services into over 15 tier II and tier III cities, with a strong focus on rural outreach through mobile screening camps and advanced diagnostic technology.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

GenAI's Tryst With E-commerce

From streamlining developer workflows to hyper-personalizing consumer experiences, leading e-commerce platforms are integrating AI into the fabric of operations.

By Shrabona Ghosh
Business News

Nvidia CEO Says '100% of Everybody's Jobs Will Be Changed' Due to AI

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says AI will transform how people get work done.

By Sherin Shibu