Plum Commits INR 200 Cr to Healthcare, Launches Health Checkups as Part of Expansion

Bengaluru-based employee health benefits platform Plum is making a significant shift from being an insurtech company to a healthcare-first platform. The company announced an investment of INR 200 crore (approx. USD 25 million) over the next five years to build comprehensive digital health services that go beyond traditional insurance.

At the heart of this transformation is the launch of Plum Health Checkups, an at-home screening service designed to enable early detection of chronic illnesses. The service integrates over 200 biomarkers, artificial intelligence-driven reports, and follow-up consultations with medical professionals. It aims to provide a more proactive and preventive approach to employee health.

"This is just the beginning of our investment period here in healthcare," said Saurabh Arora, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Plum. "We've been building this vertical for over a year and a half now, and last year, we grew 125 percent in healthcare alone with strong gross margins."

The service is supported by Plum's existing telehealth infrastructure, which facilitates around 100,000 consultations annually across 20 specialities. The company's diagnostic coverage spans 4,000 pin codes, and the new checkup includes advanced tools for detecting heart disease, cancer markers, kidney issues, and stress-related biomarkers.

"Today, chronic illnesses like diabetes, hypertension, and early-onset heart disease are showing up as early as age 35," Arora noted. "From our health camps, we found that 71 percent of participants carried undiagnosed chronic risks."

To lead the healthcare expansion, Plum has appointed Prayat Shah, former founder of Wellthy Therapeutics. Shah brings expertise in managing chronic conditions through digital platforms and care management programmes.

"We're investing across the stack—doctors, labs, software, and care protocols," Arora added. "We're setting up a board of medical experts and building the product and engineering muscle to deliver a world-class digital health experience."

The investment is being made entirely through Plum's internal funds, following the company's recent achievement of EBITDA profitability. It marks a clear departure from relying solely on insurance offerings, focusing instead on preventing medical crises.

"Insurance is about financial well-being during a crisis," said Arora. "With healthcare, we want to ensure you never get to that crisis in the first place."

According to Plum's internal data, only 20 percent of Indian employers currently offer annual health checkups, and participation among employees remains below 40 percent. Plum aims to change that by increasing both employer adoption and employee engagement in preventive care.

"The Indian workforce deserves better than fragmented, reactive healthcare," said Abhishek Poddar, Plum's Co-founder and CEO. "This commitment allows us to deliver integrated, preventive, and personalised care at scale."