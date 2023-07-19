Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Plus91Labs, a cloud consulting expert and Information Technology service provider, has announced the acquisition of Pixely (Internet X Pte Ltd), a company specializing in tailored solutions for the Southeast Asian market. As per the company, this strategic move aligns perfectly with Plus91Lab' long-term vision and growth strategy enabling the company in expanding its service offerings and strengthening its presence in the region.

With Pixely's founder, Immanuel Gian, at the helm, the company will continue to operate under its established brand name. Immanuel's industry experience and regional knowledge will be instrumental in driving Plus91Labs' expansion efforts and building strong relationships with clients in Southeast Asia, said the company.

"The acquisition of Pixely brings together a wealth of synergies and unique advantages for Plus91Labs. By leveraging combined expertise and resources, the company can drive innovation, deliver transformative solutions, and shape the future of the digital transformation landscape. Plus91Labs aims to become a renowned global brand, and this acquisition is a significant step towards achieving that goal. With the expansion into Southeast Asia, Plus91Labs aims to target diverse market segments and industries," said Tushar Dhawan, partner, Plus91Labs.

The statement also added, the acquisition of Pixely further bolsters Plus91Labs' existing product and service offerings, benefiting customers across industries. Also, Pixely's deep expertise in the financial services industry, fintech, NGOs, and education sectors will enable Plus91Labs to deliver tailored Salesforce solutions that address specific needs and challenges faced by organizations in these sectors. The collaboration between the two companies will also create new opportunities for innovation and foster exceptional value delivery to clients.