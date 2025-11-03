The landmark initiative aims to redefine India's research and development landscape by fostering a dynamic ecosystem led by private sector participation.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today unveiled an INR 1 lakh crore Research Development and Innovation Scheme at the inauguration of the Emerging Science, Technology, and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC 2025) in New Delhi.

ESTIC 2025, held from November 3 to 5, has drawn over 3,000 participants from academia, industry, government, and research institutions. The three-day conclave, themed "Imagine, Innovate, Inspire," seeks to align scientific research with national development goals. It will serve as a platform for strategic discussions, policy insights, and partnerships across critical technology sectors.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh described ESTIC 2025 as a milestone in India's innovation journey. "This conclave brings together leading scientists, innovators, policymakers, and global experts to deliberate on the future of emerging technologies. It will help identify gaps, forge collaborations, and co-create solutions aligned with India's developmental priorities," he said.

The event features plenary sessions with eminent global experts, including Nobel Laureate Prof. Andre Geim from the University of Manchester and Fields Medalist Prof. Manjul Bhargava from Princeton University.

Discussions will span 11 thematic areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum science, advanced materials, bio-manufacturing, and semiconductors.

ESTIC 2025 is a collaborative effort steered by the Department of Science and Technology under the guidance of the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser. It involves key scientific and research agencies across multiple ministries, underscoring a whole-of-government approach to innovation.

The conclave aspires to position India as a hub of scientific excellence and a key contributor to global technological advancement.