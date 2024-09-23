Get All Access for $5/mo

PM Modi Meets 15 Tech CEOs At MIT Today, at a high-profile roundtable with leading American technology CEOs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed innovation, teamwork, and India's expanding tech sector. The encounter, which took place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, was a component of PM Modi's three-day visit to the country, which included a stop in New York for his second leg.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Today, at a high-profile roundtable with leading American technology CEOs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed innovation, teamwork, and India's expanding tech sector. The encounter, which took place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, was a component of PM Modi's three-day visit to the country, which included a stop in New York for his second leg. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) School of Engineering hosted the roundtable, which was attended by executives from businesses that specialise in biotechnology, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing.

Prominent CEOs including Sundar Pichai of Google, Jensen Huang of Nvidia, and Shantanu Narayen of Adobe were present at the roundtable. Prime Minister Modi wrote, "Had a fruitful roundtable with tech CEOs in New York, discussing aspects relating to technology, innovation, and more," in a post on X, formerly Twitter. emphasized the advancements India has made in this area as well. I'm happy to see so much hope for India."

The roundtable centered on cutting-edge fields like biotechnology, semiconductor technologies, artificial intelligence (AI), and quantum computing, according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The Prime Minister and the CEOs engaged in a thorough discussion about how the world's technological landscape is changing and how innovative technologies are improving people's lives everywhere, including in India. They discussed the ways in which technology is being used to innovate, which might completely transform both human development and the world economy, according to a statement from the MEA.

The Prime Minister emphasized that India's policy on artificial intelligence (AI) is to support "AI for All," which is based on its moral and responsible application. Additionally, PM Modi assured the CEOs of India's steadfast dedication to upholding intellectual property rights and creating an atmosphere that encourages innovation driven by technology. Pointing out that India has the potential to become the world's third-largest economy, he urged the business executives to take advantage of the country's growth trajectory.

The group also looked at ways to invest in the rapidly developing startup ecosystem in India, where technological advancements are happening at a faster rate. Startups were seen to be an essential conduit for American businesses looking to get into the Indian market and help develop new products and technologies.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Innovation

Weak Patent Management Could Lead to Disastrous Consequences for Your Business — Here's How to Avoid Them

Google's $1.67 billion patent settlement highlights the importance of strategic patent management. How can aligning patents with business goals prevent costly mistakes and protect consumer trust? Discover the answers and learn how to turn patents into powerful assets.

By Thomas Franklin
Leadership

10 Ways to Manage a Remote Team During the Summer and Holiday Seasons

Many companies have transitioned to hybrid and fully remote work models in recent years. Here are ten tips to help manage fully remote teams during summer and holiday periods.

By Sarah Parks
Business News

Managers Are More Stressed Than Ever, and It's Terrible For Their Health, According to New Reports

Workers experiencing high job strain had an 83% higher risk of developing AFib, per a new study conducted over 18 years.

By Erin Davis
Branding

Why Personal Branding Matters More Than Ever for Successful Entrepreneurs

In the dynamic and highly competitive business world, personal branding has emerged as a critical tool for entrepreneurs looking to stand out, build credibility and attract opportunities.

By Vladimir Gorbunov
Data & Recovery

Your Digital Vault Awaits—1TB of Cloud Storage for Life

Secure your files for life with Koofr's no-recurring-fees deal.

By StackCommerce
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel