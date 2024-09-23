Today, at a high-profile roundtable with leading American technology CEOs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed innovation, teamwork, and India's expanding tech sector. The encounter, which took place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, was a component of PM Modi's three-day visit to the country, which included a stop in New York for his second leg.

Today, at a high-profile roundtable with leading American technology CEOs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed innovation, teamwork, and India's expanding tech sector. The encounter, which took place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, was a component of PM Modi's three-day visit to the country, which included a stop in New York for his second leg. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) School of Engineering hosted the roundtable, which was attended by executives from businesses that specialise in biotechnology, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing.

Prominent CEOs including Sundar Pichai of Google, Jensen Huang of Nvidia, and Shantanu Narayen of Adobe were present at the roundtable. Prime Minister Modi wrote, "Had a fruitful roundtable with tech CEOs in New York, discussing aspects relating to technology, innovation, and more," in a post on X, formerly Twitter. emphasized the advancements India has made in this area as well. I'm happy to see so much hope for India."

The roundtable centered on cutting-edge fields like biotechnology, semiconductor technologies, artificial intelligence (AI), and quantum computing, according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The Prime Minister and the CEOs engaged in a thorough discussion about how the world's technological landscape is changing and how innovative technologies are improving people's lives everywhere, including in India. They discussed the ways in which technology is being used to innovate, which might completely transform both human development and the world economy, according to a statement from the MEA.

The Prime Minister emphasized that India's policy on artificial intelligence (AI) is to support "AI for All," which is based on its moral and responsible application. Additionally, PM Modi assured the CEOs of India's steadfast dedication to upholding intellectual property rights and creating an atmosphere that encourages innovation driven by technology. Pointing out that India has the potential to become the world's third-largest economy, he urged the business executives to take advantage of the country's growth trajectory.

The group also looked at ways to invest in the rapidly developing startup ecosystem in India, where technological advancements are happening at a faster rate. Startups were seen to be an essential conduit for American businesses looking to get into the Indian market and help develop new products and technologies.