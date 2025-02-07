PM Modi to Co-Chair AI Action Summit in Paris Next Week The two-day summit, scheduled for February 10-11 at the Grand Palais, aims to establish global standards for ethical and sustainable AI development

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Emmanuel Lenain on X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit France next week, where he is expected to co-chair the AI Action Summit alongside French President Emmanuel Macron on February 11 in Paris. The two-day summit, scheduled for February 10-11 at the Grand Palais, aims to establish global standards for ethical and sustainable AI development.

The summit will see participation from key global leaders, including US Vice President JD Vance and Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, alongside government officials, industry CEOs, and AI experts.

"This summit will allow for an international conversation on AI. There will be Prime Minister Modi, who will move up to a major visit in our country, as we want to forge a dialogue with all powers on AI," said Macron, while addressing the 30th Conference of Ambassadors.

The discussions will focus on providing access to safe and reliable AI, ensuring environmentally responsible AI development, and establishing inclusive global AI governance. The event builds on AI policy advancements from the Bletchley Park Summit (November 2023) and Seoul Summit (May 2024).

Following the summit, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with President Macron in Marseille on February 12, with discussions expected to cover key areas such as aerospace, submarine technology, and engine collaborations. Additionally, India is set to open a new consulate in Marseille, further strengthening diplomatic ties.

PM Modi is also scheduled to meet top French business leaders, highlighting India's push for greater international cooperation in AI and emerging technologies. The AI Action Summit is expected to shape future global AI regulations and policies.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

'Pride of His Hometown': Who Is DeepSeek Founder Liang Wenfeng? What to Know About the 40-Year Old Billionaire

Wenfeng previously ran a hedge fund with $14 billion in assets.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Adar Poonawalla Acquires 20% Stake in AstaGuru to Transform Luxury Auction Space

The collaboration will drive growth across various verticals and categories, leveraging research-driven strategies and AI-powered digital enhancements to elevate user experiences.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

ITC Acquires Prasuma to Bolster its Frozen Foods Portfolio

ITC will acquire an initial tranche of 43.8% upfront, with the remaining stake to be purchased in tranches by June 2028, subject to valuation parameters.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

AI Scaling Startup TrueFoundry Secures USD 19 Mn from Intel Capital, Eniac Ventures, and Peak XV

With the fresh funding, TrueFoundry aims to develop a universal AI deployment platform, expand its team, enhance go-to-market strategies, and boost customer acquisition and business growth.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Info Edge India Commits INR 1,000 Cr to New Venture Fund

In partnership with Temasek, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, the new fund is expected to exceed INR 2,000 crore (USD 230 million).

By Entrepreneur Staff