The two-day summit, scheduled for February 10-11 at the Grand Palais, aims to establish global standards for ethical and sustainable AI development

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit France next week, where he is expected to co-chair the AI Action Summit alongside French President Emmanuel Macron on February 11 in Paris. The two-day summit, scheduled for February 10-11 at the Grand Palais, aims to establish global standards for ethical and sustainable AI development.

The summit will see participation from key global leaders, including US Vice President JD Vance and Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, alongside government officials, industry CEOs, and AI experts.

"This summit will allow for an international conversation on AI. There will be Prime Minister Modi, who will move up to a major visit in our country, as we want to forge a dialogue with all powers on AI," said Macron, while addressing the 30th Conference of Ambassadors.

The discussions will focus on providing access to safe and reliable AI, ensuring environmentally responsible AI development, and establishing inclusive global AI governance. The event builds on AI policy advancements from the Bletchley Park Summit (November 2023) and Seoul Summit (May 2024).

Following the summit, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with President Macron in Marseille on February 12, with discussions expected to cover key areas such as aerospace, submarine technology, and engine collaborations. Additionally, India is set to open a new consulate in Marseille, further strengthening diplomatic ties.

PM Modi is also scheduled to meet top French business leaders, highlighting India's push for greater international cooperation in AI and emerging technologies. The AI Action Summit is expected to shape future global AI regulations and policies.