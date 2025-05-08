Scindia described the nation's digital journey as nothing short of revolutionary, noting that in just 22 months, India has connected 99 per cent of its villages with 5G and brought 82 per cent of the population onto the network by deploying 470,000 telecom towers.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, emphasized that the country is no longer following global digital trends but setting them. He stressed that India's progress in the sector goes far beyond connectivity. "This digital highway we have built across India is not merely about communication — it is the infrastructure of infrastructure, empowering 1.4 billion citizens with access to healthcare, education, governance, and economic opportunity," he said.

"It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bold vision and unwavering resolve that have transformed India from a digital follower into a global digital leader — turning aspirations into infrastructure, and policy into progress," said Scindia. He described the nation's digital journey as nothing short of revolutionary, noting that in just 22 months, India has connected 99 per cent of its villages with 5G and brought 82 per cent of the population onto the network by deploying 470,000 telecom towers.

He added that every step India takes in telecom infrastructure is a step toward a more connected and inclusive future. "We're not just connecting villages; we're connecting futures. Every tower we raise, every byte we transmit, brings 1.4 billion people closer to opportunity."

Minister of State for Communications, Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, echoed this sentiment, highlighting that India is no longer just participating in the global telecom conversation but actively shaping it. "Today, India stands ready not merely as a market or consumer but as a creator, partner and trusted provider of world-class telecom solutions," he said.

Dr. Sekhar credited the transformation to the Digital India initiative and a suite of progressive policies. He pointed to the success of the production-linked incentive scheme, advanced spectrum management, and the Telecom Technology Development Fund in accelerating domestic manufacturing and exports. Notably, he shared that India now contributes to 15 per cent of global iPhone production, marking its growing role in global supply chains.

Looking ahead, he outlined India's commitment to leading in emerging areas such as 6G technology, satellite broadband, and quantum communications—efforts aimed at securing digital sovereignty and extending India's influence in next-generation telecom innovation.

The dignitaries were speaking at the Bharat Telecom 2025 conference in Delhi.