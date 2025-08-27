PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Maruti Suzuki EV and Plant, EV to be Exported Globally The India-made EV will be exported to the global market for over 100 countries, marking a drastic leap in the country's efforts to be a green mobility export nation with EV and battery manufacturing.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Maruti Suzuki's electric vehicles (EVs) and battery plant in Hansalpur, Gujarat, alongside the auto manufacturer's first EV, the e-Vitara.

According to the company, the India-made EV will be exported to the global market for over 100 countries, marking a drastic leap in the country's efforts to be a green mobility export nation with EV and battery manufacturing.

Narendra Modi said in an X post that this marks a special day in India's quest for self-reliance and being a hub for green mobility, and the Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) will be exported globally.

The Indian-made BEVs will be exported to countries including advanced auto markets such as Japan and Europe. India is now poised to serve as Suzuki's EV manufacturing hub with global capabilities.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the next phase of India's battery ecosystem with the launch of local production of hybrid battery electrodes at the TDS Lithium-Ion Battery plant in Gujarat. The facility, a joint venture (JV) between Toshiba, Denso, and Suzuki, marks a major push for domestic manufacturing and clean energy innovation. With this milestone, over 80 percent of battery value will now be produced within India.
