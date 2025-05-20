From instant digital loan approvals to export-oriented financial support, the programme is structured to provide end-to-end assistance for enterprises seeking growth capital

Punjab National Bank (PNB), one of India's foremost public sector lenders, has rolled out a major initiative aimed at empowering Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with tailored financial solutions. The Monthly MSME Outreach Programme, launched nationwide on Tuesday, seeks to enhance accessibility to credit and streamline the lending process for businesses across the country.

The initiative, according to a press release issued by PNB, offers a unified platform of financial products specifically designed to meet the evolving needs of MSMEs. From instant digital loan approvals to export-oriented financial support, the programme is structured to provide end-to-end assistance for enterprises seeking growth capital.

Among the flagship offerings are PNB GST Express, which enables quick eligibility checks and in-principle sanctions based on cash flow; PNB Trade Growth, which provides collateral-free financial assistance to traders with minimal documentation; and Digi MSME Loans, offering on-the-spot offer letters at dedicated digital zones set up at outreach events. Export-focused MSMEs can access funding through the PNB Export Express scheme, with loan amounts ranging from INR 10 lakh to INR 50 crore.

The programme also facilitates access to government-backed financial schemes such as PM Vishwakarma, PM SVANidhi, and Mudra loans. Notably, these services are also available via PNB's digital platforms, eliminating the need for branch visits and offering convenience to micro entrepreneurs and small business owners.

Ashok Chandra, managing director & CEO, PNB, emphasized the critical role MSMEs play in the Indian economy. "Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises play a crucial role in our country's economic development, contributing significantly to employment generation, industrial output, and exports. Our Monthly MSME Outreach Programme aims to bridge the gap between MSMEs and formal banking systems, making financial services more accessible at the grassroots level," he said.

By integrating technology with customer-centric service delivery, PNB aims to democratize access to finance, particularly in underserved regions. The outreach events, held nationwide, provide MSME customers with real-time consultations, simplified application processes, and immediate feedback on loan eligibility.

Customers can visit a PNB branch, use the PNB mobile app, or reach out through the bank's dedicated helplines to explore the new range of services under the outreach programme.