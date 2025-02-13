Attendees can benefit from on-the-spot loan approvals, personalised consultations with PNB's banking experts, and in-principle approvals under cash flow-based schemes like PNB GST Express and PNB Trade Growth.

Punjab National Bank (PNB), one of India's leading public sector banks, is set to host its MSME Outreach Programme on February 13, 2025, across 200 locations nationwide.

This initiative is designed to provide Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with tailored financial solutions, expert guidance, and seamless loan access to drive business growth.

The one-day event will bring together MSME entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and financial experts, offering them an exclusive opportunity to explore customised credit solutions, competitive interest rates, digital banking tools, and government-backed schemes.

In a bid to simplify financing, PNB has also introduced a dedicated digital tab at the event, enabling instant access to Digi MSME loans, ensuring faster approvals and enhanced convenience.

Building on the success of its PNB Home Loan Expo, the bank is now extending its commitment to the MSME sector, which plays a crucial role in India's economy. This programme serves as a one-stop platform for entrepreneurs to secure funding, gain financial insights, and network with key stakeholders.