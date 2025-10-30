PointAI Announces ₹47 Crore Funding in Pre-Series A Led by Yali Capital

PointAI said that the funding will help accelerate product innovation, expand its market presence, and strengthen its technological capabilities. The company has raised nearly USD 10 million in overall funding.

PointAI (previously Try ND Buy), a Noida-based deep-tech company specializing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Computer Vision, has announced a fundraise of INR 47 crore in a Pre-Series A funding round led by Yali Capital, Lip-Bu Tan of Walden International, and Tremis Capital.

The company also recently rebranded from Try ND Buy to PointAI with an aim to reflect its core technological foundation, a proprietary parallel AI architecture developed entirely in-house by its team of scientists and backed by more than 70 global patents.

PointAI said that the funding will help accelerate product innovation, expand its market presence, and strengthen its technological capabilities. The company has raised nearly USD 10 million in overall funding.

According to PointAI, its technology delivers a 100 per cent real-store shopping experience for online customers, allowing users to virtually try on products, mix and match, and even interact with a virtual salesperson in real time.

The company said, unlike conventional generative AI models, PointAI's platform can generate high-precision media outputs, including images, videos, and 3D assets, with B2B-grade accuracy, using significantly lower GPU resources and shorter processing times. It ended that its platform can enable each media file to be rendered within 1–2 seconds, compared to several minutes required by traditional models, at a cost up to 90 per cent lower than popular GenAI-based alternatives.

The company's client portfolio includes companies such as Amazon SPN, Flipkart, Myntra, and most recently, Rakuten (Japan).

"Our transformation from Try ND Buy to PointAI marks a new chapter in our journey to redefine how people experience products and services online. At PointAI, we are building next-generation, simulation-based AI models that deliver accuracy and speed, enabling instant, hyper-realistic experiences that bridge the gap between physical and digital retail. Yali Capital's investment reinforces our vision and fuels our mission to push the frontiers of AI and computer vision for the global e-commerce industry," said Nitin Vats, Founder and CEO, PointAI.

Ganapathy Subramaniam, Founder and Managing Partner of Yali Capital, said, "We are excited to partner with PointAI, a company that exemplifies solid scientific rigor and a strong deep-tech foundation. With innovative solutions and a growing client base, they are well-positioned for significant growth, and we look forward to supporting their journey."

"India's deep-tech ecosystem is advancing steadily, and PointAI's work in AI and computer vision represents a promising contribution backed by strong intellectual property. I'm excited to join the investors supporting PointAI alongside Yali Capital," said Lip-Bu Tan, Chairman of Walden International.

PointAI's other investors include Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO, PayTM, and Vinod Sood, Co-Founder, Hughes Systique.