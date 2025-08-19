Polestar Analytics Bags USD 12.5 Mn Funding, Appoints Michel Combes Chair of Board The fresh funds will be deployed to enhance AI capabilities and accelerate the development of its proprietary 1Platform.

Polestar Analytics' Co-founders

Polestar Analytics, an AI-driven data analytics and enterprise planning platform, has raised USD 12.5 million from a consortium of US-based family offices and institutional investors.

The funds will be deployed to enhance AI capabilities and accelerate the development of its proprietary 1Platform, designed to help enterprises converge data sources for large-scale analytics.

"This investment marks a pivotal moment in our mission to redefine how enterprises harness data and AI," said Chetan Alsisaria, CEO of Polestar Analytics in a press release. "The funding allows us to accelerate innovation and continue delivering measurable business outcomes that set new industry benchmarks."

Alongside the funding, the company announced the appointment of Michel Combes as Chair of the Board. Combes is a global technology and telecom leader with over 30 years of experience. He currently serves as Executive Chairman and Acting CEO at Brightspeed and is a board member at several multinational firms including Philip Morris International, E& (Etisalat) and F5 Inc. He has previously held leadership positions at Sprint, SoftBank Group, Alcatel-Lucent, and Vodafone Europe.

"I am delighted to join Polestar Analytics as Chair of the Board at this pivotal moment in the company's growth," Combes said. "Polestar Analytics has established itself as a leader in data analytics and AI, with its proprietary 1Platform setting new benchmarks for data convergence and intelligent insights."

Founded in 2012 by Chetan Alsisaria, Amit Alsisaria and Ajay Goenka, Polestar Analytics provides AI-driven analytics and enterprise planning solutions that simplify decision-making for businesses. Its flagship 1Platform enables organisations to bring together diverse data sources and streamline data-to-outcome journeys.

The firm last raised an undisclosed sum in January 2022 as part of a Series A round from a US-based strategic investor.
