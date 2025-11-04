Poonawalla Group Acquires Stake in Macron Group Investment to accelerate technology-led expansion and innovation in India's USD 380 billion logistics sector

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla

Poonawalla Group, led by Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla, along with associate partners, has acquired a strategic stake in Macron Group, a diversified enterprise known for its work in integrated supply chain solutions, record management, and logistics parks.

The investment marks a significant step in Macron Group's growth journey, as it plans to strengthen its technology-driven operations and expand across multiple business verticals.

"Investing in Macron Group is aligned with our belief in supporting enterprises that drive meaningful innovation and operational excellence," said Yohan Poonawalla, Chairman of Poonawalla Group. "Macron Group's vision of integrating technology with strategic business solutions resonates with our approach of fostering impactful ventures."

Michelle Poonawalla, Director of Poonawalla Group, added, "We see immense potential in Macron Group's multi-vertical model. This partnership reflects our commitment to investing in businesses that are redefining their sectors while creating tangible value for stakeholders."

Macron Group's founder, Sagar Didwal, stated, "We are honoured to have Poonawalla Group as strategic partners. Their vision and expertise will play a crucial role in expanding our capabilities and advancing our mission to deliver innovative, integrated solutions."

The partnership underscores Poonawalla Group's aim to support enterprises driving technological progress and economic growth across India.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Is India's Convenience Food Market the Next Big Bet for Food Entrepreneurs?

India's addressable consumer base for convenient foods has grown from 50 million to nearly 80 million in two years, driven by urbanization and quick commerce expansion

By Saumyangi Yadav
News and Trends

Black Gold Recycling Acquires Majority Stake in Reteck Envirotech

The partnership will expand sustainable recycling solutions for lithium-ion batteries, plastics, solar panels, and end-of-life electronics.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Shiprocket Gets SEBI Approval to Launch INR 2,500 Cr IPO

Shiprocket had pre-filed its draft red herring prospectus confidentially in May this year.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Technology

Techno Digital to Invest $1 Billion to Build 250 MW Data Centre Capacity

Along with the large-format ones, it plans to build 100 edge data centres in next 4-5 years to create a hub and spoke model

By Ayushman Baruah
News and Trends

CRIF High Mark Names T Koshy as Independent Director and IT Strategy Chair

Koshy recently completed his term as the founding MD and CEO of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a pioneering initiative designed to democratise e-commerce in India.

By Entrepreneur Staff