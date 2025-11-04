You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Poonawalla Group, led by Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla, along with associate partners, has acquired a strategic stake in Macron Group, a diversified enterprise known for its work in integrated supply chain solutions, record management, and logistics parks.

The investment marks a significant step in Macron Group's growth journey, as it plans to strengthen its technology-driven operations and expand across multiple business verticals.

"Investing in Macron Group is aligned with our belief in supporting enterprises that drive meaningful innovation and operational excellence," said Yohan Poonawalla, Chairman of Poonawalla Group. "Macron Group's vision of integrating technology with strategic business solutions resonates with our approach of fostering impactful ventures."

Michelle Poonawalla, Director of Poonawalla Group, added, "We see immense potential in Macron Group's multi-vertical model. This partnership reflects our commitment to investing in businesses that are redefining their sectors while creating tangible value for stakeholders."

Macron Group's founder, Sagar Didwal, stated, "We are honoured to have Poonawalla Group as strategic partners. Their vision and expertise will play a crucial role in expanding our capabilities and advancing our mission to deliver innovative, integrated solutions."

The partnership underscores Poonawalla Group's aim to support enterprises driving technological progress and economic growth across India.