With a vision to capture life's stories by bottling them in scents, SOL positions itself as an aspirational yet affordable fragrance brand targeted towards the Gen-Z and millennial audience, added the company, said the company

Indian pop sensation Zaeden steps into a whole new horizon as he announces the launch of his bespoke fragrance brand 'SOL' – a unisex perfume line born from the Stories of Life. The perfume is a result of the collaboration between Zaeden, Aesir Perfumes LLP, a fragrance company, and REPRESENT, a trailblazer in talent management.

"I'm beyond excited to announce an extraordinary chapter in my life captured in the form of SOL. An unparalleled blend of elegance and soul, it is a manifestation of my lifelong love for fragrances and the culmination of my personal journey. Each bottle has been meticulously crafted with utmost thought and devotion to the art of scents, making them the embodiment of cherished moments. Brace yourself for a sensory adventure where scents become whispers of passion, unveiling a universe of unbridled poise. Together, let's explore our Stories of Life in the enchanting world of SOL," said Zaeden.

According to an official statement, SOL is a unisex fragrance brand that promises a premium olfactory experience. It launches with two flavours of fragrances – Mystic Voice and Sweet Sea.

"With SOL, we have harnessed an inspired and avant-garde perspective, which, in turn, has given birth to a creation that is nothing short of sublime. SOL stands as a monumental achievement, unmatched and unrivalled in its realm, reshaping the way we perceive, appreciate, and interact with fragrances," said Amal Jain, the director and chief perfumer, Aesir Perfumes.

Commenting on the partnership, Aayushman Sinha, the CEO and founder, REPRESENT said, "We, at REPRESENT, are armed with industry leaders and a supportive set of artists who believe in the true power of collaboration, enabling us to create resonating narratives. We don't just believe in taking an approach to tangible experiences that are unprecedented but also disruptive and create value for everyone in the loop. The era of the conventional is over; we are here to lead the new era of engagement, dialogue, and community building around SOL."