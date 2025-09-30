The India-based venture capital firm Peak XV has in recent months sharpened its focus on YC-backed startups, underscoring its ambition to scale investments beyond India.

PostHog, a software-as-a-service startup, has entered the unicorn club after securing USD 75 million in a funding round that valued the company at USD 1.4 billion. The round was led by Peak XV Partners, with participation from existing investors.

Cofounder and co-chief executive James Hawkins announced the development in a LinkedIn post, calling it the beginning of "Act 2" for PostHog. He said the company would now focus on strengthening its position as a developer tool rather than being limited to analytics.

The plan includes upgrading its existing suite and introducing additional tools aimed at offering deeper insights into product performance. Hawkins also highlighted ambitions to work on features such as generating pull requests directly for developers.

Founded in 2020 by Hawkins and Tim Glaser, PostHog offers an integrated platform that combines analytics, feature flags, session replay, data warehousing, error tracking, and AI-powered automation. Its open-source model is designed to give engineering and product teams a comprehensive view of user behaviour while enabling automation of workflows such as email communication and customer support responses.

This latest funding follows a USD 70 million round in June 2025 led by Stripe, which valued the company at USD 920 million. Other prominent backers include Y Combinator, GV (Google Ventures), and Formus Capital.

The lead investor in this round, Peak XV Partners, has been increasing its global footprint. Beyond India, the firm recently invested USD 48 million in Los Angeles-based MarqVision and USD 15 million in Hyperbound.

The venture capital firm is also preparing to raise its first independent fund since its separation from Sequoia Capital, with a reported target of up to USD 1.4 billion. As part of its expanded US strategy, it has appointed former Y Combinator and Blackstone investor Arnav Sahu to lead investments in the region.