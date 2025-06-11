PowerUp Money Raises $7.1M in Seed Round to Expand Wealth Advisory Platform

With an aim to onboard 10 million users over the next three years, the platform promises to make goal-based investing more accessible while simplifying portfolio tracking and financial planning

Wealthtech startup PowerUp Money has raised $7.1 million in seed funding to fuel its ambition of reshaping investment advisory for India's growing base of retail investors. The round was co-led by Accel, Blume Ventures, and Kae Capital, with participation from 8i Ventures, DeVC, and several angel investors.

The Bengaluru-based startup plans to use the capital to enhance its investment intelligence engine, scale advisory services, and accelerate product development. The company's flagship offering, Power Mutual Funds, launched in April, has already attracted over 25,000 users, with assets under management touching INR 3,000 crore ($350 million).

With an aim to onboard 10 million users over the next three years, PowerUp Money is positioning itself as a digital-first alternative to traditional wealth management. The platform promises to make goal-based investing more accessible while simplifying portfolio tracking and financial planning.

"Most Indian investors start with SIPs or one-time investments, but don't know what to do next. Portfolios are left unattended for years—we want to fix this," said CEO, Prateek Jindal, in a statement. "We want to empower every investor with the right research and tools in a way that's simple and effortless. Getting the right advice at the right time compounds not just your money but also your confidence as an investor."

The company's broader product suite includes Power FD, which offers access to high-interest fixed deposits from RBI-regulated entities, and Power Age, a planning tool aimed at helping users chart a course to financial independence. One of its premium offerings, PowerUp Elite, charges an annual fee of INR 999 for institutional-grade research and tailored portfolio advice—services typically reserved for high-net-worth individuals.

Backing the startup, Ashish Fafadia, partner at Blume Ventures, said, "India's wealthtech story is just getting started—and now wealth advisory time has come, especially as investable surplus grows and investor participation broadens. PowerUp has the right ingredients: a strong product, a deep understanding of user behaviour, and the ability to scale."

Accel's Prayank Swaroop echoed this sentiment, highlighting the shift in the market from just providing access to investment products to delivering actionable advice. "PowerUp is taking a unique approach, backed by deep user understanding and reimagining what investment advisory should look like for the digital investor," he said. "With PowerUp Elite, they're putting high quality investment research and guidance in the hands of every Indian — without the high fees of traditional wealth managers."