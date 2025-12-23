The funding round included participation from existing investors Accel, Blume Ventures, and Kae Capital, along with continued backing from 8i Ventures and DevC.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

PowerUp Money, a mutual fund advisory wealthtech platform, has raised USD 12 million in a Series A funding round led by Peak XV, with participation from existing investors Accel, Blume Ventures, and Kae Capital.

The round also saw continued backing from 8i Ventures and DevC, and came six months after the company closed a USD 7.2 million seed funding round.

The company said the fresh capital will be used to strengthen its research and advisory capabilities, scale its PowerUp Elite offering, launch a new product called PowerUp Infinite, and invest in financial literacy and investor education initiatives.

Founded in 2024 by Prateek Jindal, the Bengaluru-based startup is building a research-led, zero commission mutual fund advisory platform aimed at making unbiased investment advice accessible to a wider set of retail investors.

PowerUp Money is registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as a Registered Investment Advisor, a structure it says helps keep recommendations aligned with long term wealth creation goals.

According to the company, its mobile application allows users to review their mutual fund portfolios free of cost and evaluate overall portfolio health and performance. Its flagship paid product, PowerUp Elite, offers personalized mutual fund advisory through the app for an annual fee of INR 999. The subscription includes fund selection, portfolio reviews, rebalancing, asset allocation, and end to end portfolio guidance supported by institutional grade research.

PowerUp Money also plans to introduce PowerUp Infinite, a fully managed advisory product that will provide one to one advisory, goal planning, and tailored investment strategies. The company said both products together are intended to offer a full advisory stack, ranging from app first guidance to managed wealth solutions.

Within eight months of launch, PowerUp Money said it has onboarded over 5 lakh users and is tracking more than INR 65,000 crore in assets. PowerUp Elite has more than 25,000 paid members, and the company aims to reach 10 million users soon nationwide.