Practo has announced the launch of its care navigation platform in the US, marking its significant international expansion after a strong debut in the UAE earlier in 2025.

The Bengaluru-based digital healthcare company said the move reflects rising overseas demand for online doctor discovery and care coordination.

The company entered the US market in April 2025. Since then, it claims to report rapid organic adoption, with more than 200,000 doctors listed and an annualised gross merchandise value run-rate of over USD 75 million.

Practo said its US traffic grew nearly six times within six months, crossing 300,000 monthly active users.

According to the company, early traction has been strongest in dental and mental health services, where patients typically seek frequent consultations. Over 500 doctors across more than 150 clinics, hospitals, and independent practices are currently monetised through paid subscriptions.

Practo plans to expand into additional specialties, aiming to replicate its India model of specialist discovery and appointment booking through a single platform.

Shashank ND, Co-founder and CEO, said, "The US launch shows that an India-built healthcare platform can address depth, trust, and navigation even in complex systems."

Practo is also expanding its US team to strengthen local operations and speed up onboarding of practices and hospital networks. It is evaluating strategic acquisitions to widen specialty coverage and deepen provider networks.

The US expansion follows the company's entry into the UAE, where it claims to have onboarded 50,000 monthly active users and listed over 31,000 doctors across 3,000 clinics.

Founded in 2008 by Shashank ND and Abhinav Lal, Practo is a global digital healthcare platform enabling doctor discovery, bookings, consultations, and hospital management, connecting millions of patients with providers across 2,400+ cities worldwide.