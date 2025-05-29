Preloved Luxury Fashion Brand Ziniosa Raises Funding from Inflection Point Ventures The fresh capital will be strategically deployed to build a robust core team, strengthen technology, increase brand visibility, and launch Ziniosa's first-ever physical store.

Ziniosa, a Bengaluru-based preloved luxury fashion platform, has raised an undisclosed amount in funding from Inflection Point Ventures (IPV).

The fresh capital will be strategically deployed to build a robust core team, strengthen technology, increase brand visibility, and launch Ziniosa's first-ever physical store—marking a new phase of growth for the fast-scaling startup.

"With the support from IPV, we're gearing up to scale Ziniosa across all fronts—expanding our team, strengthening our tech, and opening our first store within the next two years," said Varun Ramani, Co-founder of Ziniosa. "We're also growing our men's category and significantly expanding our product catalogue to meet rising demand."

Founded in 2020 by engineers-turned-entrepreneurs Ashri Jaiswal and Varun Ramani, Ziniosa has emerged as India's leading platform for buying and selling authenticated secondhand luxury fashion.

Ziniosa offers over 30,000 products from 60+ global luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Gucci. Its zero-inventory acquisition model and strict authentication protocols ensure high margins, eliminate counterfeit risks, and foster customer trust.

The platform is the exclusive preloved fashion partner on Tata Cliq Luxury, achieving an industry-leading 80% sell-through rate.

Ashri Jaiswal, Co-founder of Ziniosa, shared, "The preloved movement is just getting started—and at Ziniosa, we're proud to be leading it as India's fastest-growing, organised platform for luxury resale. We're not just selling fashion; we're changing how India shops."

Mitesh Shah, Co-founder of IPV, added, "The thrifting movement is gaining momentum in India. It makes luxury fashion more accessible and encourages mindful consumption. We're thrilled to partner with Ziniosa to fuel this shift."
