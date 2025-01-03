Premium Launches Driving Growth of Smartphone Market in India The Indian Smartphone market is evolving rapidly, with OEMs increasingly focusing on premium launches. The premium segment is projected to exceed 20 per cent market share by 2025.

By Shrabona Ghosh

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

India's smartphone market is on track to achieve its highest-ever value in 2025, crossing $50 billion, according to the latest research from Counterpoint's India Smartphone Outlook. This is driven by a value-centric approach from smartphone original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and a rising consumer push towards higher-specification devices. Brands like Apple and Samsung are leading this shift by offering competitive options in the premium and ultra-premium segments.

The Indian smartphone market is evolving rapidly, with OEMs increasingly focusing on premium launches to strengthen brand equity, showcase technological capabilities and improve profitability.

Apple is expected to see strong demand for its Pro models, driven by local manufacturing and recent price reductions across its iPhone lineup. Meanwhile, Samsung's value-focused strategy is gaining traction, particularly with its flagship S series. OnePlus, with the launch of its flagship OnePlus 13, is aiming to increase its share in the ultra-premium segment (>INR 45,000 ~$525).

In the affordable premium category INR 30,000-INR 45,000 (~$350-$525), brands such as Vivo, OPPO and OnePlus are attracting consumers by offering advanced camera systems and refined color, material and finish (CMF) designs. Vivo's V series, enhanced by its partnership with ZEISS, and OPPO's Reno series are performing strongly across channels.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is making a comeback by addressing Indian retailers' concerns related to display and motherboard, which had negatively impacted its performance earlier this year. Besides, the company's planned investment of INR 6,000 crore (~$720 Million) in local market expansion is expected to accelerate its recovery and growth. The premium segment (>INR 30,000 ~$350) is projected to exceed 20 per cent market share by 2025.

The shift towards premiumization is also being driven by consumers increasingly opting for offline stores, where they can experience premium smartphones first-hand before making a purchase. The growing interest in AI-powered features has further motivated consumers to seek hands-on demonstrations to better understand these innovations and make more informed decisions.

The retail ASP of India's smartphone market is expected to cross the $300 mark for the first time in 2025.
Shrabona Ghosh

Correspondent

A journalist with a cosmopolitan mindset. I lead a project called 'Corporate Innovations' wherein I cover corporates across verticals and try to tell stories on innovations. Apart from this, I write industry pieces on FMCGs, auto, aviation, 5G and defense. 

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

India Leads Global IPO Activity: NSE Tops with 268 Listings Worth USD 19.5 Bn

India's NSE dominated global IPO activity in 2024, with 268 listings raising USD 19.5 billion, surpassing Japan, Hong Kong, Shanghai, NASDAQ, and NYSE, cementing its leadership in capital markets and investor confidence.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

DPIIT Partners with Startup Policy Forum to Boost India's Innovation Ecosystem

A centerpiece of this partnership is the SPF Startup Baithak, a flagship event set to take place on January 15-16, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, as part of the National Startup Week celebrations.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Technology

The Tipping Point: India's Data Center Revolution

India's data center operational capacity is expected to more than double to 2,000-2,100 MW by FY27 from 950 MW in FY24, involving investment of up to INR 55,000 crore, supported by digital explosion and data localization initiatives, according to ICRA

By Ayushman Baruah
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

Premium Launches Driving Growth of Smartphone Market in India

The Indian Smartphone market is evolving rapidly, with OEMs increasingly focusing on premium launches. The premium segment is projected to exceed 20 per cent market share by 2025.

By Shrabona Ghosh
News and Trends

Kabeer Biswas Steps Down as CEO of Dunzo After 10 Years

According to filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Biswas and Ankur Agarwal registered a new venture, Nexavise Solutions, in June 2024. However, plans to pursue this new initiative have been shelved.

By Entrepreneur Staff