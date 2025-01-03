Premium Launches Driving Growth of Smartphone Market in India

The Indian Smartphone market is evolving rapidly, with OEMs increasingly focusing on premium launches. The premium segment is projected to exceed 20 per cent market share by 2025.

India's smartphone market is on track to achieve its highest-ever value in 2025, crossing $50 billion, according to the latest research from Counterpoint's India Smartphone Outlook. This is driven by a value-centric approach from smartphone original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and a rising consumer push towards higher-specification devices. Brands like Apple and Samsung are leading this shift by offering competitive options in the premium and ultra-premium segments.

The Indian smartphone market is evolving rapidly, with OEMs increasingly focusing on premium launches to strengthen brand equity, showcase technological capabilities and improve profitability.

Apple is expected to see strong demand for its Pro models, driven by local manufacturing and recent price reductions across its iPhone lineup. Meanwhile, Samsung's value-focused strategy is gaining traction, particularly with its flagship S series. OnePlus, with the launch of its flagship OnePlus 13, is aiming to increase its share in the ultra-premium segment (>INR 45,000 ~$525).

In the affordable premium category INR 30,000-INR 45,000 (~$350-$525), brands such as Vivo, OPPO and OnePlus are attracting consumers by offering advanced camera systems and refined color, material and finish (CMF) designs. Vivo's V series, enhanced by its partnership with ZEISS, and OPPO's Reno series are performing strongly across channels.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is making a comeback by addressing Indian retailers' concerns related to display and motherboard, which had negatively impacted its performance earlier this year. Besides, the company's planned investment of INR 6,000 crore (~$720 Million) in local market expansion is expected to accelerate its recovery and growth. The premium segment (>INR 30,000 ~$350) is projected to exceed 20 per cent market share by 2025.

The shift towards premiumization is also being driven by consumers increasingly opting for offline stores, where they can experience premium smartphones first-hand before making a purchase. The growing interest in AI-powered features has further motivated consumers to seek hands-on demonstrations to better understand these innovations and make more informed decisions.

The retail ASP of India's smartphone market is expected to cross the $300 mark for the first time in 2025.