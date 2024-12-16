Prime Securities Makes Strategic Move with 41.68% Stake Acquisition in DhanLAP

This acquisition is part of Prime Securities' broader strategy to diversify and strengthen its portfolio. Recently, the company expanded into the wealth management sector through its wholly owned subsidiary, Prime Trigen Wealth Ltd. (PTWL).

Prime Securities Limited, a SEBI-registered Category-I Merchant Banker, has acquired a 41.68% stake in Ark Neo Financial Services Private Limited, the Chennai-based fintech platform known as "DhanLAP."

As part of the deal, Prime will also subscribe to optionally convertible debentures, increasing its holding above 50% after conversion. The total investment in DhanLAP is estimated at INR 700 lakhs (70 million), marking a strategic move by Prime to diversify and strengthen its portfolio.

DhanLAP, founded in 2021, offers a unique digital platform that allows retail investors to avail loans against financial products like mutual funds, stocks, and insurance. The platform has rapidly gained traction by addressing a key challenge for investors—accessing liquidity without disrupting long-term wealth-building strategies. DhanLAP's user-friendly, fully digital process has simplified securing finance against securities, a service traditionally offered to high-net-worth individuals by private banking firms.

C R Chandrasekhar, Founder and CEO of Ark Neo Financial Services Private Limited (DhanLAP), said, "Most retail investors are unaware that their investments in mutual funds and stocks can be used as collateral for securing loans. In times of financial need, many tend to redeem their mutual fund units, which disrupts their long-term financial goals and wealth-building plans."

"With DhanLAP, we have streamlined the entire process, making it quick and convenient by fully digitizing the journey to access finance. This solution not only addresses their immediate financial needs but also ensures that their wealth continues to grow without interruption," he added.

Akshay Gupta, Director at Prime Securities, highlighted, "DhanLAP, with its innovative approach to loans against securities, is perfectly aligned with Prime Securities' strategic vision of expanding into scalable, technology-driven solutions in the financial services sector, driving long-term growth and value. These products are commonly offered by large private banking firms to their HNI clients. Given the significant increase in investor participation in financial markets in recent years, DhanLAP aims to make these offerings more accessible through an omnichannel presence."