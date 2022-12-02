PrimeOS Raises $1 Million In Seed Funding Round

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Delhi-based startup, PrimeOS, has raised around $1 million in Seed funding round led by Kundan Group, Brindavan Group - (Ferroalloy Refinery), both HNI and Infotel Business Solution. Following this, it has also offered exits to its early backers, Venture Catalysts and a few angel investors in just four years, as per a statement by the company. The exit assumes paramount importance when funding winter seems to have adversely impacted the growth of several startups, and layoffs have become a strategy to protect margins.

Pexels

"We are a profitable company and we believe it is a startup's responsibility not only to solve its users' problems but also to create value for investors. We are glad that despite a challenging environment, we have provided 3 times returns to our early investors. The company has raised around INR 10 crore since its inception and got its first round from Venture Catalysts in 2018," said Chitranshu Mahant, founder, PrimeOS.

PrimeOS has launched an ARM-based laptop Primebook, and further plans to License PrimeOS to other international OEMs. The startup has over three million organic downloads from 140 countries and has been awarded the best Android OS for PC by tech media houses, claimed by the company in a statement.

Founded in 2017 by Chitranshu Mahant and Aman Verma, PrimeOS is an android-based operating system for laptops explicitly created for students.