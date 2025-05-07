The new facilities come equipped with advanced medical infrastructure, including modular operation theatres, critical-care units, and specialised diagnostic labs.

Pristyn Care has launched three new superspeciality hospitals—two in Delhi (Safdarjung Enclave and Malviya Nagar) and one in Gurugram—bringing its hospital count to five in just 75 days. This rapid expansion marks a significant step in delivering high-quality, patient-first surgical care across the National Capital Region (NCR).

The new facilities come equipped with advanced medical infrastructure, including modular operation theatres, critical-care units, and specialised diagnostic labs. The company's claims that its first hospital turned profitable in less than two months—far ahead of the 12–24 month breakeven norm in the sector—signaling strong operational efficiency and growing patient trust.

The new hospitals also feature IVF labs and state-of-the-art dermatology suites, further strengthening Pristyn Care's integrated approach to healthcare. These enhancements broaden its scope from surgical excellence to comprehensive patient well-being.

"Our priority is to make safe, high-quality surgical treatment accessible across NCR, supported by modern infrastructure, expert doctors and patient-centric care," said Dr Vaibhav Kapoor, Co-founder, Pristyn Care.

Harsimarbir Singh, Co-founder, added, "Our patient-centric technology speeds up admission, accelerates insurance approvals and discharge and frees doctors to focus on compassionate treatment. Every new Pristyn Care hospital is designed to make the entire surgical journey easier and safer for patients and their families."

Since entering the owned-hospital segment, Pristyn Care claims that its Net Promoter Score has risen by over ten points—a strong indicator of patient satisfaction. The company now plans to replicate this model in key metros including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Patna, Chandigarh and Coimbatore.

Founded in 2018 by Harsimarbir Singh, Dr Vaibhav Kapoor, and Dr Garima Sawhney, Pristyn Care leverages a team of 200+ in-house super-specialty surgeons to deliver advanced care across 30+ Indian cities, covering 50+ diseases.