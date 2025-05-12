Private Equity Surge Signals Strong Investor Appetite in India's Consumer Sector: Equirus Capital In the first quarter alone, 81 private equity deals were closed, accounting for INR 124 billion in investments; already more than half of the INR 230 billion deployed across all of 2024

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Private equity activity in India's consumer-facing industries surged by 38 per cent in 2024, driven by rising investor confidence in the country's expanding middle class and increasing domestic consumption. According to a press release by Equirus Capital, the number of PE deals rose from 168 in 2023 to 232 in 2024, reflecting both global and domestic optimism about the long-term growth potential of India's consumption economy.

This upward momentum has only intensified in 2025. In the first quarter alone, 81 private equity deals were closed, accounting for INR 124 billion in investments; already more than half of the INR 230 billion deployed across all of 2024. "Deal momentum has continued strongly in 2025," said Bhavesh Shah, head – investment banking, Equirus Capital. "Investor interest has spanned sub-sectors including packaged foods, fashion, online grocery, fresh milk delivery, and personal care."

The M&A space is showing similar strength. Merger and acquisition activity in consumer sectors grew 37 per cent year-on-year, with 74 deals completed in 2024 compared to 54 in the previous year. That pace has quickened dramatically this year, with 46 M&A deals already closed in the first three months of 2025, pointing to what could be a record-setting year in dealmaking.

"India's transition to a Viksit Bharat, supported by rising income levels and the government's Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas vision, ensures that consumer sectors are uniquely positioned to benefit from this growth, both structurally and sentimentally," Shah noted.

The bullishness is exemplified by recent headline transactions, such as Adani Wilmar's acquisition of G.D. Foods Manufacturing, the company behind the well-known Tops brand of sauces and pickles. This deal highlights how strategic buyers are actively positioning themselves in India's crowded yet fast-growing FMCG market.

However, public market activity tells a different story. Despite the private market surge, equity capital raised by consumer-facing companies in Q1 2025 totaled only INR 5 billion. This is a sharp contrast to the INR 422 billion raised in 2024, a year that saw a 121 per cent increase over 2023.

Still, the overall trend is clear; private capital is flowing aggressively into sectors aligned with India's consumption-led growth story. "This trend confirms that India's consumer story is firmly in focus for both domestic and global investors," Shah added, framing the sector's momentum as not just cyclical, but part of a larger structural transformation.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Avammune Therapeutics Raises INR 100 Crore in Series A

Founded in 2020 by Arun B Papaiah, Srinivasan Namala, and Aditya Kulkarni, Avammune focuses on developing small molecule medicines that modulate the immune system to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

Here's How Scaling a Business Really Works (It's Not What You Think)

Scaling isn't just about growth. It's about reinvention.

By Marthin De Beer
Business News

IBM Replaced Hundreds of HR Workers With AI, According to Its CEO

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said the move led to more hiring in other areas.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

Farmley Raises $40 Million in Series C Led by L Catterton

The fresh capital will bolster Farmley's expansion in the dried fruits and nuts segment, a sector projected to grow at an annual rate of 14 per cent and surpass $8.5 billion by 2031

By Entrepreneur Staff