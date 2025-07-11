Priya Nair to Become First Woman CEO and MD of HUL She will succeed Rohit Jawa, who will step down on July 31, 2025, after a two-year tenure.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Priya Nair

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), India's fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, announced on Thursday that Priya Nair will take over as its CEO and Managing Director from August 1, 2025. This marks a historic moment, as Nair will become the first woman to lead the company in its over 90-year history.

Currently serving as President, Beauty and Wellbeing at Unilever, Nair has been appointed for a five-year term. She will succeed Rohit Jawa, who will step down on July 31, 2025, after a two-year tenure. Jawa, who became CEO and MD in 2023, is stepping aside to "pursue the next chapter in his personal and professional journey," the company said.

Nair will also join the HUL Board, subject to approvals, and continue as a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE).

"Priya has had an outstanding career in HUL and Unilever. I am certain that with her deep understanding of the Indian market and excellent track record, Priya will take HUL to the next level of performance," said Nitin Paranjpe, Chairman of HUL.

Nair began her journey at HUL in 1995 and has held key roles across sales and marketing. She has been instrumental in shaping the company's home care, beauty, and personal care segments, and held leadership roles including Executive Director for Home Care and Beauty & Personal Care.

Reflecting on Jawa's contribution, Paranjpe added, "On behalf of the Board of HUL, I would like to thank Rohit for leading the business through tough market conditions and strengthening its foundations for success."

With Nair at the helm, HUL is poised to enter a new era of leadership and innovation.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

