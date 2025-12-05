Prodocs Solutions Unveils IPO Details Ahead of December 8 Opening The bid/offer will open on Monday, December 8, 2025 and close on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, with an anchor investor bidding window scheduled for Friday, December 5, 2025.

Non voice IT enabled services company Prodocs Solutions Limited has announced the opening of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) which is scheduled for next week.

The public issue will be available for subscription for three days beginning December 8, 2025 and will close on December 10, 2025. The company has also set an anchor investor bidding window for December 5, 2025.

Prodocs Solutions is headquartered in Mumbai and operates diversified service lines that include title services, indexing, e-publishing, finance and accounting support and litigation support. The company claims to serve clients mainly in the US and Australia and runs its operations through two delivery centres in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

It also manages onshore project capabilities in California through eData Solutions Inc in which it owns a 60 percent stake. The company employs more than 1100 people across its Indian offices.

The IPO consists of a total offer of up to 20,00,000 equity shares with a face value of INR 10 each. The fresh issue component includes up to 16,00,000 equity shares while the offer for sale covers up to 4,00,000 equity shares. The pre issue shareholding stands at 54,50,000 equity shares and the post issue figure is expected to reach up to 70,50,000 equity shares. The issue will be listed on the BSE SME Platform.

The offer comprises a market maker reservation of 1,00,000 equity shares and a net offer to the public of 19,00,000 equity shares. The qualified institutional buyers portion will include not more than 9,30,000 equity shares of which the anchor investor segment will account for up to 5,58,000 equity shares.

The remaining net QIB portion will include up to 3,72,000 equity shares. The non institutional investors category has been allocated up to 3,00,000 equity shares and the retail individual investors category has been allocated up to 6,70,000 equity shares.

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds for multiple purposes. These include investment of INR 443.15 lakh for the design and development of a tailored software solution. It will also allocate INR 392.69 lakh for capital expenditure on IT equipment and related systems. Further, it plans to use INR 376.65 lakh for repayment or prepayment of borrowings and INR 450 lakh for working capital requirements. A portion of the proceeds will also be set aside for general corporate purposes.

Cumulative Capital Private Limited is the book running lead manager for the offer. MUFG Intime India Private Limited is serving as the registrar.
