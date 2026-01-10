Project Studio Bags Funding from Modular Capital The company said that the funds will be utilized towards enhancing AI capabilities, boosting its India presence, and supporting expansion internationally.

Project Studio, an artificial intelligence (AI) platform aiding interior design studios, has announced an undisclosed amount of funding from Modulor Capital, with participation from We Founder Circle, EvolveX, and Thapar Innovate.

"Interior projects don't fail because of design; they fail because of coordination. Our focus is to make project execution predictable, transparent, and profitable for studios in India and globally," said Nikhil Kaushik, Co-founder, Project Studio.

"What convinced us was not just the product vision, but how deeply Project Studio is used in day-to-day execution. In workflow-heavy markets like interior design, owning execution is what creates real defensibility, and that's exactly where the team is starting," said Bhavish Sood, General Partner at Modulor Capital.

Project Studio was founded by Nikhil Kaushik and Abhishek Jha and aims to address execution delays and margin leakages caused by fragmented tools, manual workflows, and a lack of real-time visibility. The company also claims to have over 150 interior design firms as clients, with pilot deployments already underway in the UAE and the US.
