Prop-Tech Startup WeHouse Bags INR 25 Cr for Expansion The round saw participation from existing investors including Anthill Ventures, film producer Suresh Babu Daggubati, entrepreneur Gaurav Marya, and investor Mohnish Yerra.

Sripad Nandiraj and Rohan Reddy, WeHouse

Hyderabad-based prop-tech startup WeHouse, formerly known as Hocomoco, has secured INR 25 crore in a Series A funding round comprising both debt and equity.

The round drew participation from existing investors including Anthill Ventures, film producer Suresh Babu Daggubati, entrepreneur Gaurav Marya, and investor Mohnish Yerra.

This latest infusion follows an earlier USD 1.86 million raised from Anthill Ventures and others.

The company plans to channel the new capital into expanding its footprint to Coimbatore, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Surat, and Chandigarh by the end of the year.

Founded in 2017 by Sripad Nandiraj and Rohan Vinayak Reddy, WeHouse operates as an aggregator platform that integrates every stakeholder involved in home construction and reconstruction.

Its platform connects architects, contractors, material suppliers, engineers, and skilled labour while offering clients end-to-end solutions. Services range from approvals and architectural design to execution, interiors, and a proprietary tech-driven monitoring system that provides real-time project updates.

Currently, WeHouse is active in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Vijayawada. The startup claims to have executed over 400 projects, delivered 250, and maintains an order book worth Rs 150 crore. Its revenue model is built around charging customers per square foot, selling construction materials to contractors, and offering interior design services on demand.

India's residential construction market is forecast to reach USD 373 billion by 2030, providing significant opportunities for digital-first companies such as WeHouse.

The startup faces competition from rivals like Brick&Bolt, which operates in residential and commercial construction across major Indian cities including Hyderabad and Chennai.
