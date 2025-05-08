Property Share Files Papers for ₹472 Cr IPO The IPO will consist of a fresh issue of Titania units with no offer for sale (OFS) component. This Issue is being made through the book-building process and in compliance with the REIT Regulations and the REIT Master Circular.

Property Share Investment Trust (SM REIT), India's first registered small and medium real estate investment trust, has filed the Draft Key Information of the Trust and Draft Key Information of the Scheme (draft offer documents) for PropShare Titania, their second scheme under the trust aggregating to up to INR 472 crore

The IPO will consist of a fresh issue of Titania units with no offer for sale (OFS) component. This Issue is being made through the book-building process and in compliance with the REIT Regulations and the REIT Master Circular.

Property Share said that it will also invest a minimum of 5 per cent of the units of the scheme from its capital into the offering as the IM contribution.

PropShare Titania comprises 4,37,973 square feet of 'Grade A+' office space in G Corp Tech Park located in Mumbai, with ESG Certifications including LEED Platinum, WELL Health and Safety rating, and BEE 5 Star certification. The space is 100 per cent occupied by a diversified tenant portfolio comprising Fortune 500 companies, MNCs, and blue-chip tenants, including Aditya Birla Capital and Concentrix.

According to its press release, the investment manager to the Trust, Property Share Investment Manager Private Limited, has decided to waive off all annual management expenses, including investment management fee and property management fee for FY26, and will charge a nominal fee of 0.5 per cent starting FY27.

Property Share said that the Net Proceeds are proposed to be utilized primarily for the acquisition of the asset.

Kunal Moktan, Co-founder, Property Share, said, "After the success of our first scheme of SM REIT, we are excited to launch PropShare Titania. This marks another milestone in our mission to create a transparent, liquid, and institutional-quality real estate investment platform for individual investors. In a volatile equity market environment, rent-yielding commercial assets like SM REITs are emerging as an alternative investment opportunity for investors."

Hashim Khan, Co-founder, Property Share, said, "PropShare Titania continues to offer investors access to Grade A+ commercial assets at a cost-effective entry point. SM REITs are a new vehicle for real estate assets to be owned and traded, and we are proud to be embarking on this transformation with PropShare Titania."
