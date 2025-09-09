Prowrrap and Misfits Raise Early-Stage Funding The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

[L-R] Founders of Prowrrap and Misfits

Prowrrap Secures INR 4 Cr Funding to Scale Procurement Platform

Delhi-based B2B procurement platform Prowrrap has raised INR 4 crore in a Seed round led by Calance Software Pvt Ltd and investor Amit Govil.

The platform plans to use the funds to strengthen its technology stack, expand distribution networks across India, and deepen focus on quick commerce, fresh and natural produce, e-commerce, and MSMEs.

Founded in 2024 by brothers Sagar K Saxena and Rishabh K Saxena, Prowrrap offers a design-to-distribution procurement platform that simplifies supply chain operations for MSMEs and high-growth enterprises.

The firm currently serves clients in tier-I and select tier-II cities and aims to expand its presence to 25 cities by the next fiscal year.

According to industry estimates, India's packaging market is valued at USD 101 billion and projected to reach USD 170 billion by 2030.

Prowrrap is positioning itself in this expanding sector while eyeing a Series A round within 18 to 24 months.

Misfits Raises Seed Funding to Boost Expansion in Functional Beverages

Mumbai-based functional beverage startup Misfits has raised seed funding in a round led by Nu Ventures along with seasoned angel investor Subba Rao Telidevara, Turiya Advisory Services' managing partner Bijoy Daga, and corporate finance consultant Robert Pancras. The company has not disclosed the investment amount.

Founded in 2024 by brothers Aditya and Yash, Misfits has introduced prebiotic soda that combines bold taste with gut-friendly benefits. Its flagship product is crafted with plant-based ingredients, natural sweeteners, and zero preservatives. The sodas are low in calories and contain no added sugar, appealing to health-conscious consumers seeking transparency and functional benefits in their beverages.

The startup plans to use the fresh funds to scale production, expand distribution, and deepen its presence across the Indian market.

Misfits competes with emerging functional drink brands like Atmosphere Kombucha, Raw Pressery, and Beyond Water.
