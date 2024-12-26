Proxgy Announces $3 Million Funding Led by Ajinkya Rahane and Other Key Investors The funding round also features investors such as Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha, Bollywood actor Suneil Shetty, Vinod Duggar, and Manish Patel among others.

Proxgy, an award-winning (Internet of Things) IoT company specializing in safety, connectivity, and productivity solutions, has announced a USD 3 million Series A funding round led by International cricketer Ajinkya Rahane.

The funding round also features investors such as Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha, Bollywood actor Suneil Shetty, Vinod Duggar, and Manish Patel among others.

Proxgy was founded by Pulkit Ahuja in 2020, and specializes in technology solutions, leveraging patented IoT devices, proprietary software, and an AI-driven SaaS platform with innovations such as SmartHat, Sleefe, Lockator, Birdbox, AirHat, and AudioPod.

Ajinkya Rahane said, "Having represented India on the global cricketing stage, I know the importance of discipline, innovation, and precision. Proxgy reflects these values, and their groundbreaking products have the potential to redefine safety and productivity in industrial environments. I am thrilled to support their journey and be a part of their mission."

Pulkit Ahuja, founder and CEO of Proxgy, said, "This funding will enable us to expand globally and bring innovative solutions like SmartHat, Sleefe, and Lockator to industries that need them the most. Our journey has just begun, and the best is yet to come."

Manish Patel, partner at CMG Group and investor, said, "Proxgy's innovative products like SmartHat and Sleefe address critical gaps in safety and productivity across industries. Their potential to scale globally is immense, and I am confident they will set new benchmarks in industrial IoT solutions."

According to the company, the fresh funds will be used to scale its operations, expand Proxgy's product offerings, and strengthen global reach. Proxgy also recently reported an 800 per cent revenue growth in FY24 with an INR 50 crore order book.
