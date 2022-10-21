PSBs To Set Up Single National Helpline: Report

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The government, reportedly, has asked the public sector banks (PSBs) to set up a single national helpline to facilitate the expeditious redressal of consumer grievances.

Pexels

"The helpline number will be preferably of three or four digits, so that in case of need customers dial the given number to reach out to their banks and respective branches or departments by way of a hub-and-spoke model," said a government official to ET.

This comes against the backdrop of a large number of complaints by customers over non-operating helpline numbers of several branches of PSBs in India.

"The preliminary work has begun on the proposal, which was discussed with the banks in September. A single helpline will help all banks put in place a uniform policy to address customer complaints and turnaround time for their redressal," the official added, as quoted by ET.

The report further added that a single number is in line with the government's focus on digitization in banking. It is also said that, PSB Alliance Pvt Ltd has been asked to coordinate and develop such a helpline.