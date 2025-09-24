The brand says it now aims to deepen expansion across these regions, driven by growing demand for sustainable, wellness-focused lifestyle products.

P•TAL (Punjab Thathera Art Legacy), a handcrafted copper, brass, and bronze brand, has raised USD 3 million in its Series A, with the aim to bolster its presence in India and across global markets. The round was led by VC Grid, including Ekamya Ventures, Salarpuria Group, LNB Group, and Rainmatter, the Nithin Kamath-backed fund.

Connecticut Innovations, the US-based venture firm, also participated, marking its first investment in an Indian company. The round saw further participation from Anicut Capital, Zero Pearl VC, Jaipur Rugs Family Office, Ramakant Sharma (Livspace), Sanjay Kapoor (Genesis Luxury by Reliance), Avnish Anand (Caratlane), Shibam Das (Atomberg), and Dr Ritesh Malik (Innov8).

P•TAL's exports to the US, UK, Europe, and the Middle East account for more than 55 per cent of its total business. The brand says it now aims to deepen expansion across these regions, driven by growing demand for sustainable, wellness-focused lifestyle products.

According to the company, over the next three to five years, its international business is projected to contribute over 75 per cent of overall revenue. Investments will be directed towards product innovation, technology-led supply chain efficiencies, and empowering artisan communities in India.



Aditya Agrawal, co-founder and CEO of P•TAL, said that this fundraise is not just capital; but it means something deeper.

"It's a partnership with visionary investors, who believe as deeply as we do in the revival of beauty and the benefits of traditional metals like brass, copper and bronze and their place in the global homes and kitchens. We stand at the intersection of timeless heritage and modern utility, and this partnership fuels our mission to take P•TAL from the homes of India's artisans to households across the world. With this backing, we are poised to scale globally, reimagining what 'Made in India' means: craft that carries soul, design that speaks to the future, and products that are healthy and last generations," said Agrawal.

"P•TAL is a rare blend of purpose and performance, rooted in a strong ethos while charting a disciplined growth trajectory. By reviving a centuries-old craft and empowering artisan communities, the founders are building a brand with global resonance. At VC Grid, we are excited to back founders who combine clarity of vision with deep purpose, and with this growth capital, we believe P•TAL is poised to become both a household name and a global ambassador of Indian craftsmanship and conscious living," said Vansh Oberoi, founder and managing partner, VC Grid

Speaking on the investment, Nithin Kamath, founder and CEO, Zerodha, said, "P•TAL has built an ecosystem that honours traditional craftsmanship by empowering artisan families. It is remarkable that these artisans have increased their earning potential from about INR 2,500-60,000, with one of them even holding ESOPs in the company. With a majority of the revenue coming from outside India, it is encouraging to see Indian heritage crafts finding their place across the world."

Previously, P•TAL had also secured an all-sharks deal on Shark Tank India Season 3.