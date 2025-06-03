Indians (30%) and UAE residents (21%) are among the most excited about AI's expansion.

As artificial intelligence continues to expand its role in everyday life, a growing number of people around the world are approaching its rise with caution rather than optimism. A recent international survey indicates that while some remain hopeful, many are wary of what AI could mean for the future.

Across 17 global markets, 22% of respondents say they feel "cautious" about AI's increasing influence. This feeling is most prominent in Indonesia (34%) and Poland (33%), followed by France (30%), Singapore (27%), and Spain (26%). Additionally, 17% of people globally report feeling "concerned," with concern levels highest in France (27%), the United States (26%), and Great Britain (25%).

These insights come from a new survey conducted by YouGov, which gathered opinions from over a dozen countries to understand how people feel about AI's growing presence. The results reveal that public sentiment is more reserved than enthusiastic.

Only 16% of respondents globally express optimism about AI's future role, and an even smaller 7% say they are excited. Hong Kong leads the way in positivity, with 33% expressing optimism. In Indonesia and India, at least a quarter of respondents also share hopeful views. Indians (30%) and UAE residents (21%) are among the most excited about AI's expansion.

The study also explored attitudes toward AI-powered content and virtual influencers. Globally, 26% find AI-generated content helpful for discovering new material, while 18% find it unhelpful and 32% remain undecided.

Regarding engagement with AI-generated influencers, about one in four respondents globally (23%) are likely to interact with these virtual personalities. Indians show the highest engagement potential at 55%, followed by UAE residents (51%) and Indonesians (48%). Notable interest is also present in Hong Kong (40%), Australia (30%), and Singapore (26%).

By contrast, Western countries show far less enthusiasm. Just 11% of respondents in Great Britain, Denmark, and the United States say they are likely to engage with AI influencers. Many in these regions are more inclined to avoid such content altogether.

The survey was conducted online by YouGov in December 2024 and included adults aged 18 and over in 17 markets. Sample sizes ranged from 501 to 2,003 per market. While most markets used nationally representative samples, Mexico and India used urban samples, and Indonesia and Hong Kong used online representative samples.

The findings highlight global uncertainty about AI and stress the importance of addressing public concerns as the technology continues to evolve.