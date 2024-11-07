The following Indian startups have recently announced new funding rounds.

Pulse Raises USD 1.4 Mn Funding Led by Endiya Partners

Pulse, an agentic AI-powered platform designed to revolutionise product management for SaaS companies, has raised USD 1.4 million in its seed round, led by Endiya Partners.

The funding also attracted significant participation from angel investors, including the founders of Zluri and Yellow.ai, alongside other prominent entrepreneurs and product leaders.

This capital infusion will primarily support the growth of Pulse's core team, enhance its platform development, and advance its purpose-built LLMs and agentic AI capabilities.

Haren, Co-founder and CEO of Pulse, said, "At Pulse, we're reimagining how SaaS companies understand and leverage the voice of customers. Our mission is to transform product management into a data-first approach where every outcome is backed by powerful insights. This funding enables us to scale faster and empower businesses to create products that truly resonate with their customers, giving them a competitive edge in an ever-evolving market."

Founded in 2024 by Haren Chelle, Vatsal Singhal, and Alok Thatikunta, Pulse is set to transform how SaaS businesses leverage customer feedback to make data-driven decisions.

The Hyderabad-based platform claims to use Agentic AI to capture and analyse feedback from multiple touchpoints, automating key processes like feature extraction, prioritisation, and product hierarchy creation. Pulse enables product teams to improve metrics such as Net Revenue Retention (NRR), Net Promoter Score (NPS), and Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR).

As the company moves towards launching its MVP in November 2024, Pulse is already piloting with several design partners and preparing for an initial go-to-market push in India and the US.

With its innovative approach to centralising and analysing customer data in real-time, Pulse empowers product managers to make faster, smarter decisions and align their products more closely with customer needs, giving businesses a competitive edge in the dynamic SaaS market.

Energy Management Innovator Enlog Raises INR 1.75 Cr Led by Vinners

Enlog, a Delhi-based provider of energy management and IoT solutions, has secured INR 1.75 crore in equity funding, led by Vinners.

The capital infusion will fuel Enlog's expansion and accelerate its growth in India's rapidly evolving energy management sector.

Founded in 2019 by Bharath Rankawat and Jharna Saha, Enlog uses advanced AI and IoT technologies to optimise electricity consumption and promote sustainability.

The company's innovative solutions have already helped manage 11,300 MWh of electricity, reducing over 2,000 tons of carbon emissions. Enlog claims to have partnered with over 750 PG properties and 35 hotels in the Delhi NCR region, including brands like Bloom Hotel and Yourspace.

Enlog's CEO Bharath Rankawat highlighted, "Our mission at Enlog is to revolutionise energy management in India by leveraging advanced AI and IoT technologies. This funding will allow us to further develop our innovative solutions, expand our market presence, and continue making a meaningful impact on both cost efficiency and environmental sustainability."

Enlog's AI-driven solutions have already led to a 23% reduction in electricity consumption for clients, cutting operational costs, extending appliance lifespans, and lowering energy waste. The company is targeting INR 12 crore in revenue for 2024, with plans to grow this to INR 40-45 crore by 2025.

The startup is also expanding its reach into key metro cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Indore, with an ambitious goal to reduce carbon emissions by one million tons by 2027. Enlog continues to focus on research and development, exploring next-generation technologies in edge computing and advanced chips for further energy optimization.