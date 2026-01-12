The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

PumPumPum Bags INR 18 Cr in Pre-Series A Round

Gurugram-based mobility startup PumPumPum has raised INR 18 crore in a pre-Series A funding round led by LC Nueva, with participation from Mufin Green and Anupam Finserv. The startup operates in the used car leasing space and has expanded into full-stack B2B and B2B2C corporate mobility solutions.

Earlier, in March 2024, PumPumPum had raised INR 2 crore in a round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The latest funding will be used to strengthen its asset-light fintech platform, expand employee leasing partnerships, and build deeper relationships with OEMs and dealers across new, used, and electric vehicle segments.

The startup said it also plans to use the capital to increase its presence in metro markets and scale its technology, sales, and customer success teams. PumPumPum is looking to grow its footprint in cities such as Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Chennai.

Founded by Tarun Lawadia and Sameer Kalra, PumPumPum focuses on passenger vehicle leasing for corporates, SMEs, MSMEs, and fleet operators. It offers leasing options across new, used, and electric vehicles, positioning itself as an alternative to traditional vehicle ownership models.

According to the company, its fintech platform allows banks and NBFCs to deploy capital through technology, while PumPumPum manages the vehicle lifecycle, including maintenance, monitoring, and resale. This approach is intended to reduce risks associated with defaults.

Over the past six years, the startup claims to have built operational expertise in employee leasing and business mobility. It reports a 70 percent year-on-year growth rate, manages over 1,000 vehicles, and has crossed INR 100 crore in assets under management.

PumPumPum also offers certified pre-owned cars on monthly subscriptions, covering maintenance, repairs, insurance, and using IoT-based data analytics.

Good Farmer Food Concepts Raises USD 1.5 Mn in Pre-Series A Round

Good Farmer Food Concepts, the company behind artisanal coffee brand Maverick & Farmer Coffee and quick-service chain Square Burgers & Co., has raised USD 1.5 million in an ongoing pre-Series A funding round.

The round is led by CreedCap, with participation from Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna, former Indian cricket team captain Rahul Dravid, and Meraki Sport & Entertainment.

The fresh capital will be used to expand its café footprint across India, invest in R&D as well as production infrastructure, and strengthen its retail-focused vertical.

Founded in 2024 by Ashish D'abreo, Sreeram Gangadharan, and Tej Thammaiah, Good Farmer Food Concepts operates with an integrated model that spans farming, product development, retail, and hospitality. Its portfolio includes Maverick & Farmer Coffee, a farm-to-cup specialty coffee brand, and Square Burgers & Co., which positions itself as a modern, health-focused fast food brand.

Maverick & Farmer Coffee runs experiments at its 140-acre estate in Pollibetta, Coorg, where it develops new blends and brewing techniques. The brand currently operates four cafés in Bengaluru and two in Goa. It also has a growing B2B presence, supplying coffee to domestic and international brands, hospitality groups, and corporate offices. In addition, the brand sells directly to consumers through its website.

The Bengaluru-based company's retail business focuses on specialty coffee roasts and products aimed at home brewers, including brewing equipment. Good Farmer Food Concepts currently operates seven outlets across Bengaluru and Goa and plans to expand to Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Goa, and Bengaluru, with a target of reaching ten outlets by the end of the year.

Edgistify Secures USD 1.4 Mn in Pre-Series A Round

Mumbai-based warehousing and fulfilment partner Edgistify has raised USD 1.4 million in a pre-Series A funding round co-led by NB Ventures and Rajesh Ranavat.

The round also saw participation from PhysicsWallah co-founder Prateek Maheshwari, Vivek Gaur, Vikram Tandon, and other angel investors.

Earlier, the company had secured USD 1.63 million in a seed funding round from Sterling Auxiliaries and other backers.

The latest capital infusion will be used to onboard more high-growth consumer brands, strengthen its AI-led orchestration platform EdgeOS, and expand fulfilment capabilities across Tier-II and Tier-III markets.

Founded in 2017 by Umang Shukla, Antim Suman, and Kamal Kishore Kumawat, Edgistify operates as an AI-driven warehousing and fulfilment partner. The startup focuses on integrating different aspects of supply chain execution through its proprietary technology platform.

EdgeOS acts as a unified orchestration layer, bringing together warehouse management systems, order management, freight, last-mile delivery, and internal operations intelligence. The platform is designed to help brands manage challenges such as purchase order errors, fragmented multi-channel operations, uneven replenishment cycles, and inconsistencies across cities. Edgistify said it customises fulfilment models based on individual brand requirements to improve delivery speed and operational efficiency.

The startup operates a warehouse network across North, South, East, and West India, enabling deliveries to more than 27,000 pin codes. Its client base largely includes companies from sectors such as FMCG, beauty and personal care, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and quick commerce.

As per its website, Edgistify currently processes over one lakh orders daily, supports more than 75 technology integrations, operates in over 50 cities, manages a network of more than 100 warehouses, and has worked with over 50 customers.