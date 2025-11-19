The project is also expected to generate about 350 direct jobs along with more than 450 indirect jobs.

PVV Infra Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth INR 650 crore with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board for the development of a one gigawatt N Type TOPCon solar cell manufacturing facility.

The agreement was completed on November 15, 2025.

The proposed unit will be set up in Visakhapatnam on a 30-acre industrial site located near the airport project. The area is emerging as a centre for solar cell production, and the upcoming facility is expected to support the expansion of advanced solar technology in India.

The project is also expected to generate about 350 direct jobs along with more than 450 indirect jobs.

PVV Infra plans to use its capabilities in investment, technology, planning, design and equipment sourcing to establish and operationally manage the new unit. The company works in multiple segments that include infrastructure development, engineering services and renewable energy.

PVV Infra was founded in July 1995 by D Sreedhar Reddy, R Shanti Reddy, and D Sireesha Reddy and is headquartered in Hyderabad. Its activities cover construction of commercial and residential buildings, roadworks, bridges and power generation facilities, along with real estate development and steel trading.