Pype AI, a health tech startup that creates AI systems for hospital communication, has raised USD 1.2 million in a pre-seed funding round.

The startup plans to use the new capital to strengthen its research driven communication platform and expand its presence in the US, a market where care management represents an opportunity of more than USD 50 billion.

Founded in 2024 by former Meta professional Dhruv Mehra and former LinkedIn engineer Ashish Tripathy, Pype AI develops specialty trained voice agents for healthcare. These agents are designed to automate major patient interactions such as appointment planning, follow up reminders, treatment preparation guidance and round the clock support.

Hospitals can deploy these systems within days, helping them cut delays and reduce pressure on medical teams. The agents rely on detailed medical conversational datasets that enable accurate triaging and natural voice responses.

Dhruv Mehra, Co-founder and CEO, Pype AI, said, "Hospitals are losing patients, revenue, and trust because communication systems are broken. We saw how doctors want to help but struggle to engage patients outside the hospital. Pype AI bridges that gap using AI to ensure every patient gets timely care while every doctor's time is used effectively."

Ashish Tripathy, Co-founder and CTO, Pype AI, added, "Our vision is to build the AI nurse for every hospital, not to replace people, but to enable care teams to focus on critical patients while AI manages the routine coordination. This unlocks new models of proactive, continuous care that weren't feasible before."

Pype AI also runs Whispey, an open source observability platform with close to 40 evaluations for safety, compliance and performance. Its voice based feedback feature lets clinicians share comments during live calls, helping improve accuracy and testing speed. The system integrates with hospital records to reduce missed appointments and improve patient retention.

Pype AI claims that it is already active in several Indian healthcare facilities and handles most patient queries without human involvement. The company is working on integrations with Zocdoc, Epic and Cerner and aims to serve more than fifty hospitals and clinic chains by mid 2026.
