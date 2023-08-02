Q1 Results: IndiGo Posts Profit Of INR 3,090 Crore The net revenue from operations rose to INR1,668.3 crore, up 29.7 per cent on year, compared with 12,855 crore in the year-ago period

By Shrabona Ghosh

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Canva

InterGlobe Aviation Limited (IndiGo) reported a net profit of INR 3,090 crore for the quarter ended June 2023 on the back of strong operational performance, execution of strategy and favorable market conditions. The low cost airline had reported a net loss of INR 1,064.2 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year (Q1FY23), it said in a regulatory filing.

"I am pleased to report a solid start to the year building on the positive momentum from the last two quarters. We produced strong operational performance and welcomed the highest number of quarterly passengers which enabled us to generate the highest ever quarterly revenue and net profit for the quarter ended June 2023. During this quarter, we placed a new order for 500 aircraft that takes our outstanding order book to c.1,000 aircraft and further strengthens our position for future growth," said Pieter Elbers, CEO, IndiGo.

The net revenue from operations rose to INR1,668.3 crore, up 29.7 per cent on year, compared with 12,855 crore in the year-ago period. For the quarter, the company said its passenger ticket revenues stood at INR 1668.31 crore increased by 29.8 percent YoY and ancillary revenues at INR 47.78 crore nearly tripled when compared to the same period last year.

As of 30th June 2023, the fleet size stands at 316 aircraft, a net increase of 12 passenger aircraft during the quarter. IndiGo operated at a peak of 1,873 daily flights during the quarter including non-scheduled flights. In the Paris Air Show, IndiGo, defining its long-term future, placed a firm order for 500 Airbus A320 Family aircraft. This will provide IndiGo a further steady stream of deliveries between 2030 and 2035. This 500 aircraft order is not only IndiGo's largest order, but also the largest-ever single aircraft purchase by any airline with Airbus. The engine selection for this order will be done in due course and so will be the exact mix of A320 and A321 aircraft.

IndiGo remains India's largest airline, crossing another milestone, the market valuation of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, reached INR 1 lakh crore mark in the last week of June. It is the first Indian airline to achieve this breakthrough. Recently, it has also announced plans to expand international connectivity with six new destinations and 174 new weekly flights. On June 26th, IndiGo announced Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, as the 27th international and 105th overall destination in the 6E network. The airline opened bookings for daily non-stop flights between Mumbai and Nairobi, Kenya's largest city starting August 5, 2023.

Wavy Line
Shrabona Ghosh

Correspondent

A journalist with a cosmopolitan mindset. I lead a project called 'Corporate Innovations' wherein I cover corporates across verticals and try to tell stories on innovations. Apart from this, I write industry pieces on FMCGs, auto, aviation, 5G and defense. 

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Technology

4 Simple Ways To Leverage AI Skills For Passive Income From Home

In today's day and age, technology has the potential to generate passive income through Artificial intelligence. ChatGPT has reached unprecedented heights where entrepreneurs are harnessing the capabilities of this tool to create innovative platforms that generate revenue effortlessly.

By Kavya Pillai
Marketing

On-page SEO vs. Off-Page SEO vs. Technical SEO — Here's How to Properly Optimize Each

These SEO types form a comprehensive strategy that's crucial for increasing a website's visibility and ranking in search engine results, which can lead to higher traffic and potential conversions.

By Omar El Bahr
Business News

'Treat People the Way You Want to be Treated': Pilot Goes Viral For Rant Directed at 'Selfish' Passengers

The American Airlines pilot wasn't tolerating any unruly behavior.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

How I Bootstrapped to $100 Million Without Venture Capital Funding

How I grew my business without any VC funding — and how you can, too.

By Joy Gendusa
Collaboration

How to Use Threads to Redefine Your Personal Brand

Engaging with your audience is key to maintaining your personal brand, but engaging in meaningful conversations on Threads helps even more.

By Raoul Davis
Finance

A Founder-First VC Firm That Likes Bold Ideas

BEENEXT's funding prospects for the coming year are optimistic as it continues to identify promising founders and their ground-breaking startup ideas.

By Sujata Sangwan