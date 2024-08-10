Its revenue recorded a 8 per cent growth to INR 677 crore, compared to INR 626 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year

Info Edge reported a 47 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at INR 233 crore in the first quarter of FY25 compared with INR 159 crore in the same period a year-ago. Its revenue recorded a 8 per cent growth to INR 677 crore, compared to INR 626 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

The recruitment business continued its uptick in Q1, whereas non-recruitment businesses also continued to grow with reduced operating losses. Revenue growth in the recruitment business was 5.6 per cent YoY and for non-recruitment business verticals namely 99acres (the real estate vertical), Jeevansathi (the matrimony business), and Shiksha (the education business) was 19.5per cent 34.7per cent and 18.4per cent respectively.

The company maintained its operating profit margins at 35.6 per cent of revenue and registered growth of 8.8 per cent in its operating profit, which stood at INR 227.3 crore on a standalone basis in Q1FY25 as compared to INR 208.9 crore in Q1FY24.

Hitesh Oberoi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer said, "Cash losses from our non-recruitment businesses have decreased by 73 percent to INR 16.5 crore in Q1FY25, driven by an 18 percent YoY increase in billings and controlled cost increases. Our matchmaking business, Jeevansathi, is nearing breakeven in Q1."