Qila Games, Lighthouse PropTech, and Kraftshala Secure Early-Stage Funding The following Indian startups have announced their latest funding rounds.

Qila Games Secures USD 1 Mn Pre-Seed Funding

Bengaluru-based gaming startup Qila Games has raised USD 1 million in pre-seed funding, led by Chimera VC, with participation from Visceral Capital, Atrium Angels, Ventatana Ventures, 91 Ventures, Untitled Ventures, and other angel investors.

The funds will be used to expand Qila Games' hybrid-casual gaming portfolio, develop new intellectual properties (IPs), and enhance its technology and design capabilities.

Founded in 2024 by Dhananjai Hari and Neeraj Mishra, Qila Games is focused on bridging the gap between casual and midcore gaming by creating immersive, socially engaging experiences for Indian gamers.

"India is at the cusp of a mobile gaming revolution, and hybrid-casual is the next big frontier," said Dhananjai Hari, Co-founder, Qila Games. "With this funding, we're doubling down on creating high-quality, engaging games that truly resonate with players."

Looking ahead, Qila Games aims to scale its game development, introduce new genres, and drive deeper player engagement in emerging markets.

Lighthouse PropTech Raises USD 2.5 Mn Funding

Lighthouse PropTech has secured USD 2.5 million in funding, led by Turbostart, with participation from the Dabur Family Office and multiple HNI family offices.

The investment values the company at USD 13.5 million and will be used to enhance its AI-powered platform, expand operations, and redefine luxury real estate transactions in India.

Founded in 2023 by Sumesh Mishra and Murtuza Contractor, Lighthouse PropTech is building a next-generation digital platform for HNIs and UHNIs to buy, sell, and manage high-end properties seamlessly.

"Luxury real estate is evolving rapidly, and the demand for seamless, tech-powered portfolio management has never been higher. Partnering with Turbostart gives us more than capital - it brings a high-impact ecosystem of strategic expertise, industry connections, and deep technology enablement. This partnership will accelerate our mission to redefine how HNIs and UHNIs buy, sell, and manage real estate in a market set to double in value over the next five years," said Sumesh Mishra, Founder of Lighthouse PropTech.

Going forward, Lighthouse PropTech plans to expand into key metro cities, introduce advanced data intelligence tools, and integrate blockchain solutions for secure transactions, positioning itself at the forefront of India's luxury real estate boom.

Kraftshala Bags Pre-Series A Funding

Kraftshala, an industry-focused education platform, has raised an undisclosed amount in a Pre-Series A round from a mix of new and existing investors, including Phanindra Sama (Founder, redBus), Sujayath Ali (Co-founder, ShopUp), Pallav Jain (Co-founder, Performics India), and TiE Nizamabad.

The funds will be used to launch new programs, expand reach, and enhance its job-linked education offerings.

Founded in 2016 by Varun Satia and Eshu Sharma, Kraftshala bridges the gap between education and employment with job-ready programs in marketing, sales, and business leadership. Its flagship programs, including Marketing Launchpad, Content & Social Media Launchpad, and PGP in Sales and Business Leadership, ensure high placement rates with a 94% internship-to-job conversion rate.

"Our focus has always been on measurable career impact," said Varun Satia, Founder and CEO. "This funding enables us to scale further, expand into new markets, and build more high-quality, outcome-driven learning experiences."

Kraftshala aims to double admissions, introduce AI-driven learning modules, and solidify its position as India's leading job-oriented education platform.
