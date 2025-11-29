QuackQuack Crosses 40 Million Users, Sees Growth in Metros According to the company, smaller cities and towns remain the app's largest user base, but also saw considerable growth in metros in 2025, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad. Ahmedabad, with a 15.9 per cent growth, and Mumbai with 9.8 per cent.

QuackQuack, a homegrown dating app, recently announced that it crossed 40 million users.

QuackQuack's Founder and CEO, Ravi Mittal, said, "For us, this 40 million is not just about the volume but the trust people have placed in us; it is an incentive for our constant effort to make dating more accessible to all. What's most exciting this year is the spike in numbers from Metropolitan cities, besides the suburbs and rural India. A year before, most dating apps reported losing metro users to offline dating. QuackQuack, however, saw a surge in Tier 1 daters, with more singles opting for our app as the point of first contact. Moreover, the rise in female daters has also been especially encouraging."

According to the company, smaller cities and towns remain the app's largest user base, but also saw considerable growth in metros in 2025, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad. Ahmedabad recorded a 15.9 per cent growth, and Mumbai grew by 9.8 per cent.

The company said, while Metros are making an impressive comeback, the smaller cities continue to act as the powerhouses. Several Tier 2 and 3 cities recorded over 25 per cent of growth. Some of the fastest-growing cities include Kurnoo, Sagar, Anantapur, Bokaro Steel City, Chandrapur, Rourkela, and Calicut.

Over the past five years, QuackQuack said that it has experienced organic growth, driven by India's shifting perception about online dating. The app also saw a growth in female participation, with a 12 per cent increase in female users in 2025.
