Qualcomm is set to kick off its first-ever Global Edge AI Developer Hackathon series at its Bengaluru campus on June 14–15, 2025. This will empower India's rapidly expanding developer community and establish the country as a leading hub for on-device AI innovation.

The 24-hour hackathon is aimed at developers, students, and engineers eager to explore the future of edge AI. Participants will get the chance to build and test advanced AI applications using next-generation hardware platforms, alongside receiving guidance from expert mentors. The event promises not just technical learning, but a strong emphasis on collaboration, creativity, and visibility on global platforms.

Microsoft has come on board as the global partner for the initiative, while Sarvam AI, known for its indigenous large language model, is participating as the model partner. The series offers attendees hands-on access to advanced development tools and hardware, spotlighting India's deep tech talent.

Winners of the Bengaluru edition will take home Snapdragon-powered ASUS laptops, receive recognition on Qualcomm's developer blog, and feature in a global Discord livestream. A special Popularisation Award includes the POCO F6 Deadpool Edition smartphone, alongside digital promotion across Qualcomm's social media and content platforms.

The Bengaluru event is just the beginning, with Qualcomm planning to expand the hackathon series to other Indian cities in the coming months. Through this initiative, the company aims to foster grassroots innovation, nurture edge AI capabilities, and offer Indian developers a global stage to showcase their skills.