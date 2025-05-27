Qualcomm Launches Global Edge AI Hackathon Series in Bengaluru Qualcomm will expand the hackathon series to other Indian cities in the coming months

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Qualcomm is set to kick off its first-ever Global Edge AI Developer Hackathon series at its Bengaluru campus on June 14–15, 2025. This will empower India's rapidly expanding developer community and establish the country as a leading hub for on-device AI innovation.

The 24-hour hackathon is aimed at developers, students, and engineers eager to explore the future of edge AI. Participants will get the chance to build and test advanced AI applications using next-generation hardware platforms, alongside receiving guidance from expert mentors. The event promises not just technical learning, but a strong emphasis on collaboration, creativity, and visibility on global platforms.

Microsoft has come on board as the global partner for the initiative, while Sarvam AI, known for its indigenous large language model, is participating as the model partner. The series offers attendees hands-on access to advanced development tools and hardware, spotlighting India's deep tech talent.

Winners of the Bengaluru edition will take home Snapdragon-powered ASUS laptops, receive recognition on Qualcomm's developer blog, and feature in a global Discord livestream. A special Popularisation Award includes the POCO F6 Deadpool Edition smartphone, alongside digital promotion across Qualcomm's social media and content platforms.

The Bengaluru event is just the beginning, with Qualcomm planning to expand the hackathon series to other Indian cities in the coming months. Through this initiative, the company aims to foster grassroots innovation, nurture edge AI capabilities, and offer Indian developers a global stage to showcase their skills.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

Slikk Raises USD 10 Mn in Series A Led by Nexus Venture Partners

As it scales, Slikk will diversify into categories such as beauty and personal care (BPC), footwear, accessories and wearables, while extending its presence across key metros.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Science & Technology

How Can Marketers Use ChatGPT? Here Are the Top 11 Uses.

With the recent developments in AI and the popularity of ChatGPT, you may want to integrate AI into your marketing practices. Find out how.

By David James
Marketing

5 Ways ChatGPT Will Impact Digital Marketing

ChatGPT is creating ripples across the digital landscape right now. Here are five ways it can benefit your ads, campaigns and marketing strategies.

By Yasin Altaf
Science & Technology

The Deepfake Threat is Real. Here Are 3 Ways to Protect Your Business

The rising use of deepfakes is a growing threat to businesses and society as technology advances. Here are three tips for companies to combat this threat.

By Ralph Tkatchuk