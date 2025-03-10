Quest Global Acquires Alpha-Numero Technology Solutions to Strengthen Semiconductor and Avionics Expertise The move enhances Quest Global's semiconductor capabilities while expanding its footprint in mission and safety-critical solutions for the Aerospace, Hi-Tech, and Automotive industries.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Chris Schwartzbauer, President and CEO of Quest Defense

Global engineering solutions provider Quest Global has announced the acquisition of Alpha-Numero Technology Solutions, a US-based VLSI design company specialising in FPGA development. The move enhances Quest Global's semiconductor capabilities while expanding its footprint in mission and safety-critical solutions for the Aerospace, Hi-Tech, and Automotive industries.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Alpha-Numero employs 150+ engineers across its research and development centers in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad, India, and Endicott, New York. The company is recognised for its leadership in avionics design, verification, and complex electronics hardware solutions.

"We are excited to welcome Alpha-Numero to the Quest Global family," said Chris Schwartzbauer, President and CEO of Quest Defense. "With Alpha-Numero's expertise in FPGA design and our deep domain knowledge, we will deliver innovative engineering solutions that give our clients a competitive edge."

Alpha-Numero has extensive experience in safety-critical avionics systems, including the design, verification, and validation (V&V) of FPGA/ASIC/SoCs for automation and consumer electronics.

The acquisition aligns with Quest Global's strategy to enhance its semiconductor offerings, catering to the growing demand for high-reliability electronic components in aerospace and automotive applications.

Post-acquisition, Alpha-Numero will continue to operate under the leadership of its co-founders: Sukanta Mitra, Santhi Ayyadevar, and Hari Patel.

"As a management team, we are thrilled to join Quest Global," said Sukanta Mitra. "Quest Global's commitment to solving the toughest engineering challenges aligns perfectly with our expertise in avionics and mission-critical solutions. Together, we are shaping the future of aviation and high-tech industries."

With this acquisition, Quest Global reinforces its position as a leader in end-to-end engineering solutions, accelerating innovation in aerospace, defense, automotive, and semiconductor technologies. The transaction was completed on March 1, 2025.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

A Great Idea Means Nothing Without the Right Market — Here's How to Find It

Building momentum without an existing user base is hard. But if your business is going to succeed, it has to be done.

By Aytekin Tank
Starting a Business

The Startup World Glamorizes Young Founders, But These 4 Women Started Businesses After Age 40 — Leading to Hundreds of Millions of Dollars. Here's How.

These women entrepreneurs, now in their 50s, share why growing their businesses at this stage in life is better than ever.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

Cybersecurity's New Frontier: AI That Thinks Like a Hacker

Both independent and state-sponsored Hackers are leveraging AI to break into digital systems with unprecedented speed and sophistication.

By Subhashish Burman
News and Trends

Yenmo and Phot.AI Secure Fresh Funding to Expand AI and Fintech Innovations

The following startups have disclosed their latest investment rounds, fueling their growth and innovation.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Marketing

5 Ways ChatGPT Will Impact Digital Marketing

ChatGPT is creating ripples across the digital landscape right now. Here are five ways it can benefit your ads, campaigns and marketing strategies.

By Yasin Altaf