The move enhances Quest Global's semiconductor capabilities while expanding its footprint in mission and safety-critical solutions for the Aerospace, Hi-Tech, and Automotive industries.

Global engineering solutions provider Quest Global has announced the acquisition of Alpha-Numero Technology Solutions, a US-based VLSI design company specialising in FPGA development. The move enhances Quest Global's semiconductor capabilities while expanding its footprint in mission and safety-critical solutions for the Aerospace, Hi-Tech, and Automotive industries.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Alpha-Numero employs 150+ engineers across its research and development centers in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad, India, and Endicott, New York. The company is recognised for its leadership in avionics design, verification, and complex electronics hardware solutions.

"We are excited to welcome Alpha-Numero to the Quest Global family," said Chris Schwartzbauer, President and CEO of Quest Defense. "With Alpha-Numero's expertise in FPGA design and our deep domain knowledge, we will deliver innovative engineering solutions that give our clients a competitive edge."

Alpha-Numero has extensive experience in safety-critical avionics systems, including the design, verification, and validation (V&V) of FPGA/ASIC/SoCs for automation and consumer electronics.

The acquisition aligns with Quest Global's strategy to enhance its semiconductor offerings, catering to the growing demand for high-reliability electronic components in aerospace and automotive applications.

Post-acquisition, Alpha-Numero will continue to operate under the leadership of its co-founders: Sukanta Mitra, Santhi Ayyadevar, and Hari Patel.

"As a management team, we are thrilled to join Quest Global," said Sukanta Mitra. "Quest Global's commitment to solving the toughest engineering challenges aligns perfectly with our expertise in avionics and mission-critical solutions. Together, we are shaping the future of aviation and high-tech industries."

With this acquisition, Quest Global reinforces its position as a leader in end-to-end engineering solutions, accelerating innovation in aerospace, defense, automotive, and semiconductor technologies. The transaction was completed on March 1, 2025.