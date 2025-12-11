Quick Commerce Fashion Startup KNOT Raises USD 5 Mn Funding Led by 12 Flags Existing investors Kae Capital and Boundless Ventures also participated.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

KNOT

Mumbai-based quick commerce fashion platform KNOT has raised USD 5 million in a new funding round led by 12 Flags.

Existing investors Kae Capital and Boundless Ventures also participated.

The fresh capital comes only three months after the platform closed its USD 3 million pre Series A round in August.

KNOT was founded in 2025 by IIT Bombay graduates Archit Nanda and Rachit Bansal. The platform focuses on serving Gen Z and millennial shoppers through 60 minute fashion delivery, hyperlocal distribution and a Try and Buy model that allows customers to test products at home before completing the purchase.

The company said the new funds will be used to expand its rapid delivery network in Mumbai and into other cities. It also plans to strengthen micro warehousing, routing efficiency and last mile logistics to handle rising order volumes. KNOT is widening its brand selection by onboarding well known labels such as Jack and Jones, Vero Moda, Louis Philippe, Van Heusen and Allen Solly.

According to the startup, it has now crossed 350 daily orders, marking a 3 times rise over the last three months. The platform also offers AI powered virtual try on, doorstep trials and instant returns to reduce uncertainty around fit and style while shopping online.

The founders said consumer expectations are shifting toward instant access, personalisation and flexibility. By combining speed and convenience with a curated fashion range, KNOT aims to capture this demand.

The brand competes with platforms such as Slikk and ZILO, while Myntra has expanded its quick fashion delivery service to more cities.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae