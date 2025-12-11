You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mumbai-based quick commerce fashion platform KNOT has raised USD 5 million in a new funding round led by 12 Flags.

Existing investors Kae Capital and Boundless Ventures also participated.

The fresh capital comes only three months after the platform closed its USD 3 million pre Series A round in August.

KNOT was founded in 2025 by IIT Bombay graduates Archit Nanda and Rachit Bansal. The platform focuses on serving Gen Z and millennial shoppers through 60 minute fashion delivery, hyperlocal distribution and a Try and Buy model that allows customers to test products at home before completing the purchase.

The company said the new funds will be used to expand its rapid delivery network in Mumbai and into other cities. It also plans to strengthen micro warehousing, routing efficiency and last mile logistics to handle rising order volumes. KNOT is widening its brand selection by onboarding well known labels such as Jack and Jones, Vero Moda, Louis Philippe, Van Heusen and Allen Solly.

According to the startup, it has now crossed 350 daily orders, marking a 3 times rise over the last three months. The platform also offers AI powered virtual try on, doorstep trials and instant returns to reduce uncertainty around fit and style while shopping online.

The founders said consumer expectations are shifting toward instant access, personalisation and flexibility. By combining speed and convenience with a curated fashion range, KNOT aims to capture this demand.

The brand competes with platforms such as Slikk and ZILO, while Myntra has expanded its quick fashion delivery service to more cities.