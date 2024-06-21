You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Centre Court Capital, a venture capital firm, announced its investment in Quidich Innovation Labs, a sports broadcast technology company, co-founded by Rahat Kulshreshtha and Gaurav Mehta.The undisclosed amount of investment secured through a Series A funding round aims to help Quidich expand its footprint across new sporting ventures in diverse geographies.

Quidich is at the forefront of transforming the tech and innovation scene. With a relentless drive to break new ground, they are devoted to crafting state-of-the-art solutions that revolutionize sports and elevate the fan experience to new heights.

With the sports media rights market currently valued at an impressive $56 billion, Quidich stands at the forefront of a unique opportunity. As technology continues to be a crucial growth driver, the global sports broadcasting technology market is projected to soar to $114 billion by 2030. Quidich elevates live sports broadcasts through cutting-edge technological solutions, utilizing specialized camera systems, computer vision, and augmented reality. Since pivoting exclusively to sports in 2019, Quidich has made significant strides, beginning with a strong focus on cricket.

In a recent media release, the company boasts that it has established itself as a key technology partner to clients such as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), International Cricket Council (ICC), Sky Sports and Sunset+Vine in the UK, Channel 7 in Australia, SuperSport in South Africa amongst others.

Rahat Kulshreshtha, co-founder of Quidich, stated, "We are thrilled to have Centre Court Capital come on board as investors. Beyond critical funding, they bring a legacy of sporting excellence and a shared belief in the transformative power of technology in sports. We are united in our goal to redefine the global sports viewing experience and are confident that with Centre Court Capital by our side, the game is about to change in ways we've only dreamt of."

Quidich has unveiled 'HypeReality', a product created in collaboration with the International Cricket Council (ICC). This innovation is poised to redefine sports fan engagement. HypeReality harnesses the exceptional technological expertise of both partners, transforming the spectator experience by bringing the electrifying atmosphere of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 directly into homes around the globe. Utilizing the latest in immersive content technology, the Apple Vision Pro, this product promises to deliver an unparalleled level of excitement and immersion to its users.

"As sports broadcast technology undergoes a sector-wide transformation, broadcasters and leagues are searching for partners to guide them into a new era. We believe that Quidich's dedication and unwavering commitment to quality, demonstrated through their consistent pursuit of excellence in cricket broadcasting, positions them as the leaders for this transformation," added Mustafa Ghouse, General Partner at Centre Court Capital