Rabitat Raises INR 40 Cr in Series A Round Led by RPSG Capital Ventures, DSG Consumer Partners The funds will be deployed to deepen Rabitat's partnerships with Indian manufacturers, roll out new product lines, and strengthen brand trust among modern Indian parents.

Homegrown D2C parenting brand Rabitat has raised INR 40 crore (approximately USD 5 million) in a Series A funding round led by RPSG Capital Ventures and DSG Consumer Partners.

The round was completed in two tranches and also saw participation from Capital A, Accurize Syndicate, Flair Writing Family Office, Eagle Venture Fund, AG Ventures, and a host of prominent angel investors and startup founders, including those from The Souled Store, LivSpace, and Cult.fit.

Accurize acted as the exclusive financial advisor, while Antares Legal led the legal advisory for the transaction.

The funds will be deployed to deepen Rabitat's partnerships with Indian manufacturers, roll out new product lines, and strengthen brand trust among modern Indian parents.

"We're grateful to see so many parents choosing Rabitat, with over 2 lakh families bringing our products into their homes," said Sumit Suneja, Co-founder and CEO. "With a total addressable market estimated at INR 27,000 crore (USD 3.3 billion), the opportunity in kids' drinkware and foodware is massive. This capital will power our next growth phase as we launch thoughtful designs and build deeper customer trust."

Founded in 2020 by brothers Sumit and Siddharth Suneja under the umbrella of Merlin Brands, Rabitat addresses the critical need for safe, functional, and stylish kids' food contact products. The company offers BPA-free, non-toxic drinkware and foodware made from globally certified materials, combining child-safe features with appealing aesthetics.

Positioned as India's fastest-growing parenting essentials brand, Rabitat is on a mission to support modern families with products designed around the philosophy that "Little Things Matter."

"We're not just building products. We're building a brand that truly solves for the well-informed and deeply conscious parents of today," added Siddharth Suneja, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer. "As parents ourselves, we're addressing our own concerns through safe, fun, and premium products."

"Rabitat is building at the intersection of safety, design, and everyday utility," said Abhishek Goenka, Managing Partner, RPSG Capital Ventures. "This underpenetrated category needs innovation, and we're excited to back Rabitat's journey."

Hariharan Premkumar, Partner at DSG Consumer Partners, added, "With BPA-free materials and global certifications, Rabitat is solving real pain points for conscious parents. We believe Rabitat will lead this category with purpose and innovation."
