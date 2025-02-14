The following Indian startups have announced their latest funding rounds, fueling growth and expansion.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Raincheck Earth Co. Secures USD 1.2 Mn to Expand Cherrapunji Craft Gin Globally

Raincheck Earth Co., the maker of Cherrapunji Craft Gin, has raised USD 1.2 million in a pre-Series A round led by Japanese investors. The round also saw AngelList India Syndicate doubling down on its previous investment, reaffirming confidence in the Meghalaya-based startup.

Founded by Mayukh Hazarika, Cherrapunji Craft Gin was launched in 2023, drawing inspiration from Cherrapunji, the world's rainiest place. The gin is crafted using purified rainwater and Northeast Indian botanicals, creating a unique flavor profile that has earned the brand 13 global awards.

With the fresh capital, Raincheck Earth Co. aims to scale its domestic and international distribution, increasing visibility in key markets. "This investment will accelerate our growth, helping us scale operations and cement our place in the global spirits industry," said Hazarika.

The startup is also committed to sustainability, packaging its gin in reusable military-grade stainless steel bottles. Cherrapunji Craft Gin's innovative approach has gained global recognition, with its bottle design winning 'Gin Bottle of the Year 2024' by The Gin Guide.

With rising demand and a strong investment push, Raincheck Earth Co. is poised to make Cherrapunji Craft Gin a globally recognised name in premium spirits.

Almonds Ai Secures INR 16 Cr Funding to Scale AI-Driven Loyalty Platform

Almonds Ai, an AI-powered channel loyalty and rewards platform, has raised INR 16 crore (around USD 1.9 million) in a seed funding round co-led by Haldiram's promoters and JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation (JIIF).

The round also saw participation from Venture Catalysts, Ever Grow Capital, Nine ALPS, and notable investors like Hemant Jain and OfBusiness co-founder Nitin Jain.

The Gurugram-based startup plans to utilise the funds to accelerate R&D, expand its team, and enhance product offerings. "This funding marks a pivotal moment as we scale our AI-driven engagement solutions globally, helping businesses foster meaningful, long-term relationships with their channel partners," said co-founders Abhinav Jain and Apurv Modi.

Founded in 2020, Almonds Ai leverages AI technology to revolutionise channel engagement, offering tools that enhance education, rewards, and loyalty management for retailers, dealers, and influencers. Its flagship Channelverse ecosystem and Green Loyalty Programs focus on driving sustainability while enabling deeper, data-driven relationships.

With over 100 distribution-led organisations and six million channel partners—including retailers, drivers, painters, and mechanics—Almonds Ai is positioning itself as a leader in the channel loyalty sector. Industry experts believe AI-powered platforms like Almonds Ai will play a crucial role in optimising sales channels and improving customer retention across industries.